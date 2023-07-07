Maple-Brown Abbott names risk chief

Maple-Brown Abbott names risk chiefBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 7 JUL 2023 11:13AM
First Sentier Investors' global head of financial crime compliance has jumped to Maple-Brown Abbott as chief risk officer and company secretary.
Helen Birrell will replace Lata McNulty, who will leave the firm after an orderly handover later this month.
In her new role, the risk and compliance professional is responsible for the oversight and governance of Maple-Brown Abbott's risk, compliance and governance obligations, including the development of policies, procedures and frameworks, monitoring and regulatory reporting.
Reporting to chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani and the audit, risk and compliance committee chair, Birrell will also join the firm's senior management team.
Before landing at Maple-Brown Abbott, Birrell spent 15 years with First Sentier in several senior risk and compliance roles.
As head of financial crime compliance, Birrell had direct responsibility for developing and leading the global financial crime program across Australia, the Cayman Islands, the UK, Asia and the US.
Before this, she was head of risk management and compliance at IAG Asset Management for over six years.
During her career, Birrell has also worked at Deutsche Bank, TD Waterhouse Investor Services, Schroders Investment Management and HSBC Markets (Australia).
Commenting on Helen's appointment, Rahmani said: "We are very excited about the appointment of Helen, who brings a strong experience set to the organisation and who we believe is strongly aligned with the Maple-Brown Abbott brand and culture."
