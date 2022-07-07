Newspaper icon
Investment
Maple-Brown Abbott launches Australian small companies fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 7 JUL 2022   12:47PM

Maple-Brown Abbott has launched an Australian small companies fund to be managed by Phillip Hudak and Matt Griffin.

Hudak and Griffin joined in April after previously managing the AMP Capital Australian Emerging Companies strategy.

Maple-Brown Abbott said the Australian Small Companies Fund is primarily invested in undervalued small companies where the investment team has conviction in medium-term earnings delivery and that are supported by sustainable business models.

The fund typically holds 30-50 stocks that score well on combined earnings-based valuation and sustainability measures, with the focus on diversification and stock specific risk management.

Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

It aims to outperform the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries (Total Return) Index, after fees, over a five-year period.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani says the fund is based on the expertise and investment approach of Hudak and Griffin and added the duo have a proven and repeatable investment process, focused on in-depth fundamental research.

Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"Judging by the early market feedback, history of the team and capacity limits of small caps strategies, we expect this will be a popular offering for institutional and wholesale clients," she said.

"The fund further diversifies Maple-Brown Abbott's offering to investors, and we have seen early interest in a small caps strategy run as a boutique within Maple-Brown Abbott."

Hudak said the co-portfolio managers feel passionate about finding undervalued Australian small companies with idiosyncratic exposures.

"The new fund is based on our existing strategy and core philosophy that earnings drive share prices rather than on any particular investment style. We consider the valuation and where the company is in the earnings cycle. We believe this combined with our focus on sustainability and avoiding short-term downgrades can deliver consistent returns," he said.

Griffin added it is an exciting time to be launching an Australian small caps fund given the current opportunities.

"The recent market volatility has presented more attractive entry points for companies with strong medium-term earnings expectations and sustainable business models," he said.

"As part of the team's research, we focus on non-consensus and proprietary insights and expect to hold over 1000 company-related meetings per year, including management meetings, site visits, industry expert panels and ESG meetings. The team is highly aligned to client goals through a competitive remuneration framework and each team member having invested into the strategy."

In a little over 12 months, Maple-Brown Abbott has upped its investment strategy options from three to five.

The offerings currently are broad-cap Australian value equities, Asia Pacific equities, global listed infrastructure, global emerging markets and now Australian small companies.

