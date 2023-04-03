Mantis Funds wins new distribution mandate

Mantis Funds has teamed up with UK-based Atlantic House to launch the Atlantic House Defined Returns Fund in Australia later this quarter.

As a part of a deal, and in conjunction with Equity Trustees as responsible entity, Atlantic House will build an Australian unit trust feeding into its flagship $2.99 billion Atlantic House Defined Returns Fund. It will be distributed by Mantis.

The fund aims to deliver predictable long-term returns of seven to eight percent per annum by investing in derivatives linked to large, liquid equity indices.

These derivatives are backed by investment grade sovereign and corporate bonds, predominantly UK gilts, aiming to minimise credit risk.

"Volatility and predictability don't usually go hand in hand. While sophisticated investors broadly understand and accept the risk reward trade-off, the reality is aside from optimising for performance, investors also usually have cash flow requirements that need to be met. To meet these requirements, investors need a level of predictability in outcomes and most frequently, this need has been met through fixed income and cash holdings," Mantis Funds co-founder and head of distribution Damien Hatfield said.

"Atlantic House are one of the global leaders in defined return investing and we are extremely pleased to partner with them in Australia."

Also commenting, Atlantic House head of Australia Andrew Lakeman said: "When we launched in 2008, it was in response to a simple premise, our clients' financial goals almost invariably involve a specific target outcome."

This outcome is unlikely to change with general volatility in market conditions, he said.

"At the same time, we do not believe we can predict the future," Lakeman said.

"Rather, leveraging our deep experience in the $7 trillion institutional structured product market, we build portfolios where we focus on the more manageable and realistic goal of making that future just a little bit less uncertain.

"These investment products are built acknowledging that whilst we don't know where the market is going, we are able to say with a high level of confidence how they will behave in a variety of different market conditions."

He added that the firm is excited to bring its defined return capability to the Australian market.

"In the United Kingdom, our product has helped thousands of investors better navigate uncertainty," he said.

"...We think advisers will welcome a core-equity holding that retirees can rely on."