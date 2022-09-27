Managed funds industry records $16bn net flows

The managed fund industry had estimated net flows of $16 billion in the 12 months to June 2022, an increase in funds under management (FUM) through net flows of 2.3%, according to the Rainmaker Information Wholesale Managed Funds Net Flows report.

However, the total market decreased by 4.3% or $29 billion, from $681 billion to $652 billion, primarily due to negative financial markets and the impact on product returns.

Rainmaker Information head of investment research John Dyall said: "Measuring net flows allows us to see how the market is reacting across asset classes, products or even across investment managers, without having investment performance skew how we are perceiving demand."

"We've found that net flows trail performance by 12 months, so leading performance will experience inflows from investors 12 months later and the same goes for poor performers experiencing outflows."

Of the asset classes, Australian equities large cap had the highest 12-month net flows with $6 billion on a final FUM of $102 billion, representing a 6% increase through flows.

Bonds with credit and high yield characteristics had the second highest net inflows with $5.7 billion to $48 billion, an increase of 13% through flows.

"Of the credit products, the top five by inflows all have a lot of direct loans/mortgages in them and account for around 85% of inflows into this sector," Dyall said.

Diversified products (growth, balanced and capital stable) had the third highest net inflows with $4 billion to FUM of $62 billion.

International equities small cap had the highest percentage increase from net flows, increasing 13% to $4.2 from $563 million of net flows

Alternatives had the largest decrease in percentage terms, with a reduction of 7% or $922 million. The largest outflows were in international equities large cap, with suffered $3.2 billion in net outflows, equivalent to 2% of FUM.

Of the 154 managers in the Rainmaker database, 92 had net inflows and 62 had net outflows over 12 months. That is, 60% had positive net flows and 40% had negative net flows.

The median net inflow was $106 million, and the median net outflow was $195 million.

Vanguard had the highest net inflows over 12 months with $10.4 billion (up 8% from flows).

BetaShares, which exclusively manages ETFs, had the second highest inflows with $4.6 billion (up 26% from flows).

Metrics Credit Partners with six products was third in terms of 12-month net flows with $4 billion and one of the highest in terms of percentage increase, rising by 47% from $8.5 billion year over year.

Hamilton Lane was also recognised as being another big winner in percentage terms, its two international equities funds had combined net flows of $469 million or 66%.

Oppositely, Magellan had the highest net outflows over the 12 months, losing $5.2 billion or 23% of its managed funds assets.

With respect to products, out of the 1096 products in the sample, 54% had net inflows, while the rest had net outflows over 12 months.

The median net inflow was $34 million while the median net outflow was $30 million.

The product with the highest net inflow was the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund with $3.3 billion.

"This was primarily the result of the merger between the Dexus fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund, which added $3.5 billion to the size of the fund," Dyall said.

The product with the second highest inflow was the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF with $2.4 billion for an increase of 27%.

Dyall noted that this was five times the size of net inflows into the unit trust version of this product, the Vanguard Australian Shares Index Fund, which had inflows of $471 million.

"That fund is $15.9 billion in size, while the ETF is $10.4 billion in size," said Dyall.

The Magellan Global Fund had the highest net outflows with $3.7 billion taking FUM down to $9.5 billion, a reduction in FUM due to flows of 26%.