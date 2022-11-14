Newspaper icon
Man GLG launches Asia Opportunities Fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 14 NOV 2022   12:41PM

Man Group's discretionary investment manager has launched an Asia Opportunities Fund in response to market demand.

The Man GLG Asia Opportunities Fund applies a concentrated long-only strategy that is style agnostic.

It will invest in equities either listed on exchanges in the Asian region, or which derive most of their revenue from the Asian region.

The fund aims to achieve a gross return of 3-5% greater than its benchmark, the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Net Index, over three to five years.

GSFM is the responsible entity and distributor in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Man GLG portfolio manager Andrew Swan said the fund's philosophy is to maximise long-term capital appreciation.

"We take a flexible, fundamentals-driven approach to investing to create a concentrated high conviction portfolio of 35-45 stocks from a universe of 1200 stocks," he explained.

"This provides exposure to a broad universe of Asia ex-Japan equities that can be difficult for individual investors to access."

Swan commented that there are many reasons to be optimistic about the outlook for markets in the Asian region.

"Relative to developed markets, there are minimal inflation pressures in the Asian region generally," he noted.

Swan added that compared to the situation in developed markets, there is a lower level of speculation in Asian asset prices to be unwound.

"This presents good opportunities for astute investors," he said.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre explained the fund manager had been looking for a partner to build out an Asian equity strategy for some time.

"The fund provides the opportunity to invest in a strategy managed by a dedicated and experienced investment team," he said.

"The investment team's core focus is to capture turning points in companies that have high earnings per share revision potential over a forecast period of up to 12-18 months. I am confident that this proven, fundamentals-driven approach to investing, will produce good results for investors."

