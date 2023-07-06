Magellan's FUM falls again

Magellan's FUM falls againBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 6 JUL 2023 12:40PM
Magellan Financial Group has taken yet another blow to its funds under management (FUM), falling $1.7 billion during the month of June.
Magellan's FUM now sits at $39.7 billion. It experienced net outflows of $2.1 billion in the month, which included net retail outflows of $0.4 billion and net institutional outflows of $1.7 billion.
This, despite the surge in equities in June.
Magellan's institutional FUM fell to $21.3 billion. Its retail FUM remained neutral from the previous month, sitting at $18.4 billion.
Magellan's global equities FUM dropped from $20.4 to $19.1 billion, and infrastructure equities from $16.6 to $16.1 billion.
Meanwhile, its Australian equities FUM rose $0.1 billion to $4.5 billion.
In an ASX announcement, Magellan said it will pay distributions of approximately $0.3 billion in July. This figure will be reflected in the fund's FUM and performance fee update for next month.
According to Rainmaker research, the fund manager bled $6 billion in the year to March. In April, it lost another $2.2 billion, and in May a further $0.5 billion.
Magellan's troubles began in late 2021 when institutional shareholder St. James' Place yanked $23 billion from a pool $113.3 billion.
Since then, the fund manager has experienced relatively consistent outflows.
