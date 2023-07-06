Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Magellan's FUM falls again

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 6 JUL 2023   12:40PM

Magellan Financial Group has taken yet another blow to its funds under management (FUM), falling $1.7 billion during the month of June.

Magellan's FUM now sits at $39.7 billion. It experienced net outflows of $2.1 billion in the month, which included net retail outflows of $0.4 billion and net institutional outflows of $1.7 billion.

This, despite the surge in equities in June.

Magellan's institutional FUM fell to $21.3 billion. Its retail FUM remained neutral from the previous month, sitting at $18.4 billion.

Magellan's global equities FUM dropped from $20.4 to $19.1 billion, and infrastructure equities from $16.6 to $16.1 billion.

Meanwhile, its Australian equities FUM rose $0.1 billion to $4.5 billion.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

In an ASX announcement, Magellan said it will pay distributions of approximately $0.3 billion in July. This figure will be reflected in the fund's FUM and performance fee update for next month.

According to Rainmaker research, the fund manager bled $6 billion in the year to March. In April, it lost another $2.2 billion, and in May a further $0.5 billion.

Magellan's troubles began in late 2021 when institutional shareholder St. James' Place yanked $23 billion from a pool $113.3 billion.

Since then, the fund manager has experienced relatively consistent outflows.

Read more: Magellan Financial GroupRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rainmaker MySuper index outdoes S&P ASX 200
Aussie small caps, property funds in the red
IFM, ISPT explore merger options
First Sentier clients walk away with $13bn
MySuper inches to $1tn
Super fund ASX dominance stable: Research
How this budget was built
Australia's enviable debt levels
More misfortune for Magellan
Magellan FUM continues backwards slide

Editor's Choice

Openmarkets hit with largest ever MDP penalty

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Openmarkets Australia has paid a $4.5 million penalty, the largest sanction ever imposed by an ASIC Market Disciplinary Panel, after contravening market integrity rules.

Institutions must raise the bar on cybersecurity resilience: APRA

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:24PM
Insights from APRA expose a lack of compliance with cybersecurity obligations is leaving hundreds of institutions open to financial crime.

HESTA generates 9.59% investment return

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:11PM
HESTA has delivered a 9.59% return for its balanced growth investment option.

iPartners launches property credit fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:01PM
The alternatives fund manager has launched a strategy to wholesale investors that targets secured real estate loans located in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.