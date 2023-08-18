Magellan performance halves across the board

As Magellan Financial Group's funds under management and profit drastically decline, its investments in Barrenjoey Capital Partners and FinClear also took a toll on its 2023 financial year performance.

The group's average funds under management almost halved to $48.8 billion as outflows continued across the retail and institutional channels. Total FUM reached as high as $103.7 billion in June 2021.

Retail FUM ended the period with $18.4 billion, down 17%. But it was the institutional FUM that suffered a 46% drop from $39.1 billion to $21.3 billion year on year.

While it earned management and performance fee revenues of $339.2 million, this was a shadow of the $600.1 million reported in FY22.

Statutory net profit after tax of $182.7 million followed a linear trend, down 52%.

Magellan's investments in Barrenjoey Capital Partners and FinClear delivered a post-tax loss of $11.5 million during the year. It has a 36% and 16% ownership stake respectively.

The loss was attributed to Barrenjoey largely completing the build out of its business lines, namely fixed income derivatives, equity financing, and private capital.

"Barrenjoey continued its focus on growing market share and diversifying revenues during the period. Establishment costs of the business are expected to decline materially in the 2024 financial year," Magellan said.

"FinClear's public equity markets business has been impacted by weaker market conditions during the year, however, it continues to invest in growth opportunities, including its FCX platform, a secure DLT-based platform for investors and private companies."

Despite the poor results, Magellan chief executive and managing director David George said there are signs of performance improvement, pointing to the Global Equities Strategy which outperformed the benchmark over the second half of the financial year and made $11 million in performance fees.

"These figures reflect the changes the company has experienced over the recent past, and the reduction in funds under management that has resulted. Nevertheless, we have made solid progress on our FY23 priorities and are executing on our five-year strategy," George said.

In addition to delivering the investment performance, investing in growth initiatives will be a key priority for Magellan.

"We successfully relaunched our Magellan Core Series in March to positive client reception and launched two new products - our Energy Transition Strategy and our Airlie Small Companies Fund - both of which address areas of growing client demand," he said.

"We are confident that by staying on this course, inflows will follow over time."