Magellan mulls converting closed-end fund

Magellan Asset Management is considering overhauling the structure of one of its funds as it persistently trades below its net asset value.

The closed-end Magellan Global Fund (MGF) is up for review as the board weighs up converting it into an open-end fund to "permanently address the trading discount to NAV per Unit, while providing unitholders with a means to still transact on the securities exchange".

"A conversion raises considerable complexities requiring significant work to address and Magellan will have regard to legal, regulatory and tax matters that require detailed assessment. Any conversion would be subject to a number of conditions, including member and regulatory approvals," Magellan's board said.

Magellan Global Fund has two-unit classes - the open-end MGOC trading on the ASX and MGF.

At the end of June, fund had total net assets of $9.8 billion comprising $7 billion in MGOC and $2.8 billion in MGF.

Microsoft, Amazon, UnitedHealth Group, Intuit, and MasterCard are some of its top holdings.

MGF shrunk the discount gap from 22.6% (9 November 2022) to 12% (17 August 2023).

While Magellan managing director David George said in a September update that he is pleased that the discount has narrowed, he added that "there is more that can be done."

This includes driving value through sustained investment performance and engaging in an active on-market buy-back that is accretive to performance, he said.

Weekly estimates as of October 13 shows that MGF recorded a NAV of $1.93.

Since its inception in 2020, MGF has returned 4.4% per annum, while the MSCI World Net Total Return Index achieved 10.1%.

MGF shares the same upheavals with the embattled Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR), which is at risk of delisting as it struggles to close the 15% valuation gap over the last four years.

MGF is set to schedule a unitholder meeting before June 2024 that will provide a definitive course of action.