Magellan FUM, share price tumble

Magellan Financial Group's funds under management (FUM) has continued to nosedive, following the fund manager registering $2 billion in net outflows.

At September end, the ASX-listed company's FUM stood at $35 billion, consisting of $16.2 billion from the retail segment and $18.8 billion from the institutional side.

In comparison, Magellan's FUM in August was $39 billion - $17.5 billion in retail and $21.5 billion institutional.

Month-to-month, the fund manager's global equities strategy FUM fell hardest from $18.6 billion to $15.3 billion, meanwhile its infrastructure equities strategy dipped from $15.7 billion to $15.1 billion, and Australian equities marked a slight decline, shifting from $4.7 billion to $4.6 billion.

Notably, Magellan's FUM was $50.9 billion at the close of September in 2022, and $113 billion in the same month of 2021.

According to its annual report, Magellan's chief focus is to prioritise its funds management business, ensuring the consistent delivery of the investment objectives of its primary strategies.

Magellan specifically flagged the recent underperformance of its global equities strategy, which Rainmaker Information research revealed to have outflows of $763 million during the June quarter.

However, Magellan chief executive David George said that the fund manager has begun to see early signs of a performance uptick in its global equities strategy.

He highlighted that the Magellan Global Fund recorded returns over 20% net of fees over the 12 months to 30 June 2023, surpassing its benchmark.

Nevertheless, after today's FUM announcement, Magellan shares plummeted 12%.