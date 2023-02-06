Magellan FUM increases despite outflows

Magellan reported net outflows of $0.5 billion in January but said its funds under management (FUM) increased slightly by almost 2% last month.

The group said FUM shifted in January to $46.2 billion from $45.3 in December, however it is still down in comparison to November where it sat at $50.2.

Regardless, Magellan share prices have taken a turn for the positive, climbing to a high peak of $9.73 slightly after the market opened today before dipping to $9.22 at the time of writing.

Most of the slight gain in FUM was seen in the institutional business, which rose to $27.2 billion from $26.4 billion. Retail FUM now sits at $19 billion, up from $18.9 billion.

By sector, the largest gain was in Australian equities which now accounts for $9 billion, up from $8.5 billion. Its global equities FUM rose slightly to $20.8 billion from $20.6 billion, as did infrastructure equities which sits at $16.4 billion, up from $16.2 billion.

Coinciding with the updates, Magellan's head of marketing Lucy Briggs has left to join Schroder's after eight years.

Briggs will be based in Sydney and joins the asset manager today as its head of marketing.

She will report directly to Schroders Australia chief executive Sam Hallinan and brings over 20 years of experience to the role.

Before joining Magellan, she was a senior marketing manager at Fidelity.

Hallinan welcomed the new starter.

"Lucy has strong industry and product knowledge across multiple asset classes, listed and unlisted funds, with an established track record of growing brands and leading high-performing marketing teams across the full marketing and communications spectrum," he said.

"We look forward to working with Lucy as she delivers best-in-class, innovative and solutions-based marketing outcomes for Schroders and our clients."