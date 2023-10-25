Newspaper icon
Magellan chief executive quits

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 OCT 2023   9:14AM

After 17 months in the top job, David George has relinquished his positions as Magellan Financial Group chief executive and managing director, effective immediately.

Magellan's board said it is the right moment to redirect their leadership and thanked the former boss for his tenure.

George will remain on hand until the end of the year while the group conducts a search for a replacement. In the meantime, Andrew Formica will assume the position of executive chair.

The board said it's grateful for George's contribution during a challenging time for the business, including for his role in "stabilising and improving the core funds management business, defining a strategy to diversify the business and establishing new products and enhancing client solutions."

"The board, in consultation with David, believe it is time to refocus leadership which will accelerate the progress made to date," Formica said.

"The board remains focused on the delivery of exceptional investment performance for our clients and are well positioned to continue to explore organic and inorganic growth opportunities. I am personally committed to the task of leading Magellan until such time that a new chief executive can appointed."

Formica explained the group's immediate focus is on ensuring it retains, attracts, and appropriately engages its talent to drive performance. To achieve this, Magellan will address the existing Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) Loans.

"We are pleased to today announce that additional retention payments will be made to close out the ESPP Loan balances for the majority of staff by September 2025," Formica said.

He explained the fund manager has initiated the development of a new employee accountability and alignment model.

According to Formica, the model is designed to offer staff short-term and long-term incentives that align with the goal of achieving positive outcomes for clients and shareholders. It is expected to be fully implemented by the end of June next year.

"With the board renewal process now complete, and following today's announcement, the business is positioned to continue the journey to restore Magellan to its place as one of Australia's leading fund managers," said Formica.

Commenting on his exit, George said Magellan remains a great business and he is proud to have supported the team in driving better investment and client outcomes.

"I continue to believe Magellan has a bright future ahead," he commented.

Magellan's funds under management (FUM) has steadily plummeted since 2021, with it registering $2 billion in net outflows earlier in September alone.

George famously said he wanted to return Magellan to its former glory and then some. In September last year, he unveiled a plan to hit $100 billion in FUM within five years. However, its FUM has only gone further backwards since. As of the end of September, Magellan's FUM amounted to $35 billion.

This represents a significant decline when compared to September 2022 when it was at $50.9 billion, and a devastating drop from the same month a year prior when it stood at $113 billion.

According to Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler, George's sudden departure creates more investor angst.

"However, with Andrew Formica taking over, the departure should overall be manageable. Andrew is a high calibre asset management veteran," he said.

He added that the business has a lot of work to do in terms of stabilising the team.

"... which has already been done by David George. Given Formica's background, there could be more of a focus on M&A for the business," he said.

Since market open this morning, Magellan share price dropped by 5.36% from $6.45 at the open to $6.18 at time of writing.

Read more: David GeorgeMagellan Asset Management
