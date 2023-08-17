Madison FG, Godfrey Pembroke's PDG combine services

Madison Financial Group has joined forces with Godfrey Pembroke's Practice Development Group (PDG), consolidating their operational and AFSL services to create a new entity providing back-office services to their financial advice networks.

Madison signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement with PDG, an advisory representative board for Godfrey Pembroke advisers.

Under the agreement, they will launch a new entity called Service Co, which will provide licensee services to the two parties. Service Co will be majority owned by the financial advisers.

Together, they will have some $8 billion in funds under management and over 130 advisers.

Madison had 73 authorised representatives overseeing $3 billion of FUA at the end of June, according to ASIC's Financial Adviser Register. Godfrey Pembroke currently has 59 advisers.

The Heads of Agreement with Madison comes to light as Godfrey Pembroke advisers move toward splitting from Insignia Financial, adding that both firms can leverage the scale and excellent adviser services under the partnership.

In late July, Insignia chief executive Renato Mota announced that the group will divest most of its interest in Godfrey Pembroke, returning ownership to the advisers while retaining a small stake.

"Insignia Financial has had no involvement in discussions with Clime. As announced on July 27, Insignia Financial expects to return ownership of Godfrey Pembroke Limited to advisers and retain a minority stake. Currently, Godfrey Pembroke remains 100% owned by Insignia Financial," a spokesperson from Insignia told Financial Standard.

In the deal with PDG, Madison's parent company Clime Investment Management will gain a 10% stake equivalent to $400,000 in Service Co and provide commercial services for an initial two-year period.

Optimise Advice Services, also owned by Clime, will then become 50% owned by Service Co and 50% owned by Clime. It will also provide advice-related services to self-licensed advisers.

Clime chief executive Annick Donat said: "The agreement between Madison and PDG represents a significant opportunity for our advisers to build a peer-led community. Both groups have a long history in advice and this arrangement will ensure they continue to prosper. Our respective advisers will benefit from increased scale and cost reduction."

"Madison FG and PDG share a similar operating ethos and cultural alignment in relation to the advice profession. The Clime Group look forward to working closely with the team at PDG and strongly believe that advisers from outside our groups will be attracted to this service offering."

It is understood that Clime is open to exploring similar models with other parties, which is effectively a co-op type arrangement that delivers scale and synergies.

The deal is set to finalise before 30 March 2024.