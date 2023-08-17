Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Madison FG, Godfrey Pembroke's PDG combine services

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 AUG 2023   7:53AM

Madison Financial Group has joined forces with Godfrey Pembroke's Practice Development Group (PDG), consolidating their operational and AFSL services to create a new entity providing back-office services to their financial advice networks.

Madison signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement with PDG, an advisory representative board for Godfrey Pembroke advisers.

Under the agreement, they will launch a new entity called Service Co, which will provide licensee services to the two parties. Service Co will be majority owned by the financial advisers.

Together, they will have some $8 billion in funds under management and over 130 advisers.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Madison had 73 authorised representatives overseeing $3 billion of FUA at the end of June, according to ASIC's Financial Adviser Register. Godfrey Pembroke currently has 59 advisers.

The Heads of Agreement with Madison comes to light as Godfrey Pembroke advisers move toward splitting from Insignia Financial, adding that both firms can leverage the scale and excellent adviser services under the partnership.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

In late July, Insignia chief executive Renato Mota announced that the group will divest most of its interest in Godfrey Pembroke, returning ownership to the advisers while retaining a small stake.

"Insignia Financial has had no involvement in discussions with Clime. As announced on July 27, Insignia Financial expects to return ownership of Godfrey Pembroke Limited to advisers and retain a minority stake. Currently, Godfrey Pembroke remains 100% owned by Insignia Financial," a spokesperson from Insignia told Financial Standard.

In the deal with PDG, Madison's parent company Clime Investment Management will gain a 10% stake equivalent to $400,000 in Service Co and provide commercial services for an initial two-year period.

Optimise Advice Services, also owned by Clime, will then become 50% owned by Service Co and 50% owned by Clime. It will also provide advice-related services to self-licensed advisers.

Clime chief executive Annick Donat said: "The agreement between Madison and PDG represents a significant opportunity for our advisers to build a peer-led community. Both groups have a long history in advice and this arrangement will ensure they continue to prosper.  Our respective advisers will benefit from increased scale and cost reduction."

"Madison FG and PDG share a similar operating ethos and cultural alignment in relation to the advice profession. The Clime Group look forward to working closely with the team at PDG and strongly believe that advisers from outside our groups will be attracted to this service offering."

It is understood that Clime is open to exploring similar models with other parties, which is effectively a co-op type arrangement that delivers scale and synergies.

The deal is set to finalise before 30 March 2024.

Read more: PDGInsignia FinancialService CoMadison Financial GroupPractice Development GroupAnnick DonatClime GroupClime Investment ManagementFinancial StandardGodfrey Pembroke LimitedOptimise Advice ServicesRenato Mota
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Insignia Financial plans advice business transformation
Insignia offloads investment bonds unit
ASX-listed firms partner for financial education
Pacific Equity Partners finances reverse mortgage lender
Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms
Super tough sell for First Nations people: Podcast
Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund
Private credit to play critical role in the economy: MA Financial
Mayfair 101 accuses ASIC of "suspicious" conduct over FOIs
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar

Editor's Choice

Former iShares lead joins Stake

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:35PM
Former BlackRock iShares head Jon Howie will become Stake's new chief commercial officer, charged with driving new wealth creation opportunities for investors.

Global wealth to rise 38% by 2027: Report

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Despite a decline in aggregate global wealth last year, UBS and Credit Suisse predict an upward trend over the next five years, reaching close to $979 trillion by 2027.

Madison FG, Godfrey Pembroke's PDG combine services

KARREN VERGARA  |   7:53AM
Madison Financial Group has joined forces with Godfrey Pembroke's Practice Development Group (PDG), consolidating their operational and AFSL services to create a new entity providing back-office services to their financial advice networks.

TelstraSuper enhances lifecycle arrangement, introduces new option

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:10PM
TelstraSuper is extending the length of time its members are invested in growth assets and introducing a new aged-based moderate investment option for those aged between 65 and 70.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.