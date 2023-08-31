Newspaper icon
Madison acquisitions strengthen top line

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 31 AUG 2023   12:37PM

Madison Financial Group's acquisition of three businesses in the 2023 financial year drove a 12% increase in revenue to $15.4 million.

MTIS Wealth Management, Investment Strategists Accounting Services and Ralton Asset Management helped boost the ASX-listed group's top line over the period.

However, the group made a $1.9 million net loss as a result of a $1.5 million non-cash amortisation and depreciation charges. It posted a profit of $98,490 in FY22.

MTIS, which is now part of Clime Private Wealth, contributed $2.7 million in revenue and $530,000 to the group's pre-tax profit.

Clime Private Wealth saw funds under advice climb to $900 million thanks to the addition of MTIS in July 2022.

"The MTIS merger does bring a heightened focus on our SMA service to both internal and external clients. The SMA business has grown steadily to about $380 million (under management) currently and there remains immense opportunity to grow this further," Clime said.

"We have also focused on improving our product range with the integration of CPW and MTIS with the broader Clime operations gaining momentum."

Clime expects the benefits of the integration to be "forthcoming though they have been slower to realise than originally expected. Importantly, we are now seeing positive momentum and expect synergies to flow consistently over FY24 and beyond".

In June, ASIC banned former Madison adviser Stephen Vick for recommending that clients roll over their existing superannuation to a newly established self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) and borrow to invest in residential property.

"The investigation has progressed and we are currently finalising the mediation process. The board believes that any potential liabilities will be covered against the escrow account created as part of the acquisition of Madison Entities with SC Australian Holdings 1 Pty Limited and security claims against the adviser," said Madison in anticipating the liability.

The group's funds under management and advice reached $5.7 billion, up 11% year on year.

Read more: Clime Private WealthMadison Financial GroupInvestment Strategists Accounting ServicesMTIS Wealth ManagementRalton Asset ManagementSC Australian HoldingsStephen Vick
