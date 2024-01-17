Newspaper icon
Macquarie consortium bids for technology firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JAN 2024   12:33PM

Macquarie Capital, as part of a consortium, is attempting to take over a global software and technology company for about $1.5 billion.

The consortium that also comprises Stirling Square Capital Partners and TA Associates via Giant BidCo want to acquire Byggfakta, a Swedish firm listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Byggfakta shareholders have been offered a cash consideration of SEK46 ($6.69) per share that values the transaction at SEK 10.1 billion or $1.47 billion. The consortium already owns about two thirds of the shares or 145.3 million in Byggfakta.

Byggfakta has more than 2000 employees spread across 26 countries. It specialises in providing software solutions such as project information, market intelligence and e-tendering to companies in the construction sector.

An independent bid committee, which was set up to assess the merits of the acquisition, has unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour the takeover.

In reaching this conclusion the committee said that Byggfakta's business model is "robust", and it is operating in a resilient part of the construction industry value chain, which will continue to perform over time and through market cycles.

"At the same time, the Independent Bid Committee notes that, since the company was listed, an uncertain macroeconomic environment, including higher inflation and interest rates, has led to a significant change in capital market sentiment regarding companies exposed to the construction industry," the committee said.

The offer price includes a 31% premium on Byggfakta's closing price of SEK 35.2 on January 4.

The transaction is subject to Nasdaq Stockholm's takeover rules and the Swedish Securities Council.

Byggfakta can accept the offer from 26 January and has until April 5 to make its final decision.

Locally, Macquarie Asset Management officially launched its first range of actively managed ETFs in Australia.

Three products - Macquarie Dynamic Bond Active ETF (MQDB), the Macquarie Income Opportunities Active ETF (MQIO), and the Macquarie Walter Scott Global Equity Active ETF (MQWS) - listed on the ASX in November.

Read more: ByggfaktaMacquarie CapitalNasdaq StockholmASXGiant BidCoStirling Square Capital PartnersSwedish Securities CouncilTA Associates


Expert Feed

