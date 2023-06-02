Macquarie AM wins manager of the year: ILAs

Macquarie Asset Management won multiple awards at last night's Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards, including the highly coveted Investment Manager of the Year Award.

Attended by 350 people at Sydney's Crown, Financial Standard honoured the local investment managers who consistently deliver robust returns while adeptly managing investment risk.

Rainmaker Information conducted the analysis across six major asset classes, encompassing 21 categories, while reviewing more than seven factors, including performance, volatility, downside risk and performance ratios.

Macquarie AM came out on top in several categories. It is the fourth time since 2018 Macquarie AM has won the Investment Manager of the Year award.

It also won the Fixed Income Aggregate Bonds and Australian Equities Active Core categories for its Macquarie Dynamic Bond Fund and the Macquarie Australian Shares Fund respectively.

Vanguard Investments Australia and Insignia Financial were the other investment managers to win multiple awards.

Vanguard won the International Equities - Indexed/Enhanced Infrastructure categories. Insignia Financial won the Balanced and Growth Multi-Asset product of the year awards.

Of the ESG products, U Ethical Investors was awarded Australian Equities ESG product of the year for the U Ethical Australian Equities Trust - Wholesale, and Betashares won international equities ESG product of the year for the Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF.

Rainmaker Information head of investment research John Dyall said managed products continue to offer good investment solutions to Australian investors.

"There are a lot of products available now through multiple distribution channels, such as unlisted unit trusts and exchange-traded products. Our role is to help investors identify which products should be part of their decision-making process. The Investment Leaderships Awards are a way to recognise those products and managers that we believe will consistently fulfil the investment needs of those investors," he said.

The winners of the 2023 Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards are: