Macquarie AM wins manager of the year: ILAs

BY STAFF WRITER  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023   3:25PM

Macquarie Asset Management won multiple awards at last night's Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards, including the highly coveted Investment Manager of the Year Award.

Attended by 350 people at Sydney's Crown, Financial Standard honoured the local investment managers who consistently deliver robust returns while adeptly managing investment risk.

Rainmaker Information conducted the analysis across six major asset classes, encompassing 21 categories, while reviewing more than seven factors, including performance, volatility, downside risk and performance ratios.

Macquarie AM came out on top in several categories. It is the fourth time since 2018 Macquarie AM has won the Investment Manager of the Year award.

It also won the Fixed Income Aggregate Bonds and Australian Equities Active Core categories for its Macquarie Dynamic Bond Fund and the Macquarie Australian Shares Fund respectively.

Vanguard Investments Australia and Insignia Financial were the other investment managers to win multiple awards.

Vanguard won the International Equities - Indexed/Enhanced Infrastructure categories. Insignia Financial won the Balanced and Growth Multi-Asset product of the year awards.

Of the ESG products, U Ethical Investors was awarded Australian Equities ESG product of the year for the U Ethical Australian Equities Trust - Wholesale, and Betashares won international equities ESG product of the year for the Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF.

Rainmaker Information head of investment research John Dyall said managed products continue to offer good investment solutions to Australian investors.

"There are a lot of products available now through multiple distribution channels, such as unlisted unit trusts and exchange-traded products. Our role is to help investors identify which products should be part of their decision-making process. The Investment Leaderships Awards are a way to recognise those products and managers that we believe will consistently fulfil the investment needs of those investors," he said.

The winners of the 2023 Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards are:

Australian Equities    
Active Core Macquarie Asset Management Macquarie Australian Shares Fund
High Active Risk PM Capital PM Capital Australian Companies Fund
Indexed/Enhanced Dimensional Fund Advisors Dimensional Australian Large Company Trust
Income Focused Vertium Asset Management Vertium Equity Income Fund
Small Cap First Sentier Investors First Sentier Wholesale Australian Small Companies Fund
ESG U Ethical U Ethical Australian Equities Trust - Wholesale
     
International Equities    
Active Core Ironbark Asset Management Ironbark Royal London Concentrated Global Share Fund
High Active Risk GQG Partners GQG Partners Global Equity Fund
Emerging Markets Capital Group Capital Group New World Fund
Small Cap Bell Asset Management Bell Global Emerging Companies Fund
Indexed/Enhanced Vanguard Investments Australia Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund
ESG Betashares Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF
     
Property    
Australian Listed Pendal Group Pendal Property Securities Fund
International Listed Bennelong Funds Management Quay Global Real Estate Fund
     
Infrastructure    
  Vanguard Investments Australia Vanguard Global Infrastructure Index Fund
     
Fixed Income    
Aggregate Bonds Macquarie Asset Management Macquarie Dynamic Bond Fund
Credit/Absolute Return Ardea Investment Management Ardea Real Outcome Fund
     
Multi-Asset    
Capital Stable Columbia Threadneedle Investments CT Pyrford Global Absolute Return Fund
Balanced Insignia Financial IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust
Growth Insignia Financial IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust
     
Investment Manager of the Year Macquarie Asset Management  

Read more: Macquarie Asset ManagementFinancial StandardJohn Dyall
