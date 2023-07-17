MA Financial Group expands research teamBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 17 JUL 2023 12:32PM
Read more: MA Financial Group, Paul Hissey, Tom Tweedie, Edward Day, Simon Scott
MA Financial Group's corporate advisory and equities division has appointed Paul Hissey to the role of executive director.
Hissey brings over 20 years' experience as an analyst in the mining sector, with roles at Goldman Sachs and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).
In his new Melbourne-based role, Hissey will lead MA Moelis Australia's equities expansion into natural resources.
"Paul brings significant experience and deep sector relationships to the team," MA Moelis Australia head of markets Simon Scott said.
"Natural resources have long been a global strength of Moelis & Co, our strategic alliance partner, and we are looking forward to building our resources offering in the Australian market."
MA Moelis Australia has also welcomed back former equity analyst Tom Tweedie as vice president of its small and mid-cap industrials research team.
Tweedie spent three years at the firm from 2018 before landing similar roles at Bennelong Equity Partners and Platinum Asset Management.
Commenting on the appointments, Moelis Australia head of research Edward Day said Hissey and Tweedie are "seasoned analysts whose insights will be of value to our clients."
"The combined experience and capability will help ensure we have the experience, skills, and capacity to meet the increasing activity from our clients," Day said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ClearView strengthens leadership team|
KPMG recommends gender-focused super reforms|
MA Financial Group expands research team|
UK government investigates sexism in financial services|
|Sponsored by
Building Aussie equity portfolios
Tips and insights on stock selection to achieve a client's investment objectives by AssureInvest's Andrew Doherty.
|Sponsored by
Setting out our progress towards a sustainable transition
Explore the summary of our latest Sustainability Report.
|Sponsored by
Fostering Change With Impact Investing
Read how T. Rowe Price is searching for the winners that are leading the charge and putting capital behind those aiming towards positive outcomes.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Patrick Hodgens
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED