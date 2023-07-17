MA Financial Group expands research team

MA Financial Group's corporate advisory and equities division has appointed Paul Hissey to the role of executive director.

Hissey brings over 20 years' experience as an analyst in the mining sector, with roles at Goldman Sachs and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

In his new Melbourne-based role, Hissey will lead MA Moelis Australia's equities expansion into natural resources.

"Paul brings significant experience and deep sector relationships to the team," MA Moelis Australia head of markets Simon Scott said.

"Natural resources have long been a global strength of Moelis & Co, our strategic alliance partner, and we are looking forward to building our resources offering in the Australian market."

MA Moelis Australia has also welcomed back former equity analyst Tom Tweedie as vice president of its small and mid-cap industrials research team.

Tweedie spent three years at the firm from 2018 before landing similar roles at Bennelong Equity Partners and Platinum Asset Management.

Commenting on the appointments, Moelis Australia head of research Edward Day said Hissey and Tweedie are "seasoned analysts whose insights will be of value to our clients."

"The combined experience and capability will help ensure we have the experience, skills, and capacity to meet the increasing activity from our clients," Day said.