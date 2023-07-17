Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MA Financial Group expands research team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 17 JUL 2023   12:32PM

MA Financial Group's corporate advisory and equities division has appointed Paul Hissey to the role of executive director.

Hissey brings over 20 years' experience as an analyst in the mining sector, with roles at Goldman Sachs and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

In his new Melbourne-based role, Hissey will lead MA Moelis Australia's equities expansion into natural resources.

"Paul brings significant experience and deep sector relationships to the team," MA Moelis Australia head of markets Simon Scott said.

"Natural resources have long been a global strength of Moelis & Co, our strategic alliance partner, and we are looking forward to building our resources offering in the Australian market."

MA Moelis Australia has also welcomed back former equity analyst Tom Tweedie as vice president of its small and mid-cap industrials research team.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Tweedie spent three years at the firm from 2018 before landing similar roles at Bennelong Equity Partners and Platinum Asset Management.

Commenting on the appointments, Moelis Australia head of research Edward Day said Hissey and Tweedie are "seasoned analysts whose insights will be of value to our clients."

"The combined experience and capability will help ensure we have the experience, skills, and capacity to meet the increasing activity from our clients," Day said.

Read more: MA Financial GroupPaul HisseyTom TweedieEdward DaySimon Scott
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MA Financial Group names new board director
MA Financial secures $70m for property fund
ECP adds to investment team
Centuria, MA Financial buy $223m tower
MA Financial partners with Chinese asset manager
Centuria, MAF make joint acquisition
Real Asset Management to list REIT, makes hire
Moelis Australia reports record results
Portfolio manager departs

Editor's Choice

ClearView strengthens leadership team

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
ClearView has bolstered its leadership team with three appointments across operations, product and pricing, and technology.

KPMG recommends gender-focused super reforms

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
KPMG has proposed superannuation reforms targeted at home carers and recipients of paid parental leave to help close the gender gap.

MA Financial Group expands research team

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
MA Financial Group's corporate advisory and equities division has appointed Paul Hissey to the role of executive director.

UK government investigates sexism in financial services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The UK government is exploring sexism in the financial services sector, investigating the barriers still faced by women and whether careers should be marketed differently. In doing so, it's calling for international case studies for comparison.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.