Lumiant chief steps down

Lumiant chief steps downBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 6 SEP 2023 12:33PM
Lumiant's co-founder and chief executive has stepped down from day-to-day responsibilities to take a career break.
Santiago Burridge remains as a director on the board of Lumiant as the fintech aggressively expands in the US market.
Lumiant's US chief executive Blake Wood and co-founder Chris Dadej are now co-chief executives as Burridge vacates the top job.
The financial advice and client engagement platform launched three years ago and has recently brought in backers from the US.
Invest Blue and Savant Wealth Management invested $5.2 million in the fintech, taking to total amounts raised to $12 million as at March.
Last year, US financial adviser, investor, and personal finance commentator Ric Edelman injected an undisclosed amount in Lumiant, while Savant pledged a $3 million investment.
"Twenty years ago, I bought into an FP business (Treysta Wealth) that spawned an SMA business, that inspired an IMA business (Implemented Portfolios) that led to Lumiant," Burggide said on LinkedIn.
He added that "nothing prepared me for Lumiant - starting a business in COVID, raising $14 mil AUD, opening up in three countries and building it from no staff to 26 full-time. It busted me."
Burridge is the chair of Treysta, a partner at Merchant Wealth Partners Australia, and director of Premier SMSF Solutions.
