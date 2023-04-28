Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Lumiant acquires longevity app

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 28 APR 2023   12:42PM

Lumiant has acquired an app that helps financial advisers monitor clients' health, longevity and aged care risks that could impact retirement.

Chicago-based Genivity, deemed a health analysis and longevity optimiser (HALO), will integrate into Lumiant's platform.

Heather Holmes founded Genivity seven years ago and launched in the financial services sector in 2018. She will now become Lumiant's chief evangelist officer and will have a seat on the board.

The app is currently available to US-based customers and will soon be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Holmes said Genivity's HALO projections empower advisers to develop personalised financial plans by acknowledging that "people aren't averages".

Instead, HALO covers statistically important risk factors that affect longevity, healthspan, and years of disability or care, thus enabling advisers to be more accurate and personalised with their financial projections, she said.

Lumiant US chief executive Blake Wood said Genivity will expand Lumiant's offering, giving advisers new tools to engage with prospects and existing clients around their lifestyle choices and their impact on longevity.

"The result, clients live their best lives-longer and more confidently-because they understand the choices in front of them and the subsequent impacts to their wellbeing, health, and wealth," he said.

Lumiant secured several cash injections year to date. Last June, Savant Wealth Management injected $3 million to help with expansion plans and in September, it received an undisclosed amount from investor Ric Edelman.

In March, Lumiant closed another seed funding round totaling $5.2 million.

Read more: LumiantGenivityLuminantBlake WoodHeather HolmesNew ZealandRic EdelmanSavant Wealth Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lumiant secures $5.2m seed funding
UBS names industry veteran as Australasia chair
Cboe Australia chief exits, successor named
Zurich wins group insurance mandate
Associations call for improved access to financial advice
IFM Investors, UniSuper buy PRP stake
Man GLG launches Asia Opportunities Fund
Westpac updates on strategic priorities
Challenger offloads banking business
Partners Group expands Australian team

Editor's Choice

Aware retires VicSuper brand, expands investment menu

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
As VicSuper members migrate to Aware Super on May 11, a wider range of investment options will be made available to them.

Hostplus, IFS adopt 'mass-personalised' advice tool

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Iress is rolling out a new tool providing simple, digital financial advice, with Hostplus and Industry Fund Services the first to take it up.

Future Fund trumps market averages

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Future Fund has delivered a positive 1.1% return over the 12 months ending March 2023, surpassing the ASX (0.1%) and S&P500 (-7.7%).

High returns flow from water rights

CHLOE WALKER
As La Niña dries up, local water entitlement deals are flowing in. The esoteric asset, held mainly by irrigators, is seldom known by the investing public, however after three consecutive years of heavy rainfall, many say there's never been a better time to buy water rights.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.