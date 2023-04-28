Lumiant acquires longevity app

Lumiant has acquired an app that helps financial advisers monitor clients' health, longevity and aged care risks that could impact retirement.

Chicago-based Genivity, deemed a health analysis and longevity optimiser (HALO), will integrate into Lumiant's platform.

Heather Holmes founded Genivity seven years ago and launched in the financial services sector in 2018. She will now become Lumiant's chief evangelist officer and will have a seat on the board.

The app is currently available to US-based customers and will soon be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand.

Holmes said Genivity's HALO projections empower advisers to develop personalised financial plans by acknowledging that "people aren't averages".

Instead, HALO covers statistically important risk factors that affect longevity, healthspan, and years of disability or care, thus enabling advisers to be more accurate and personalised with their financial projections, she said.

Lumiant US chief executive Blake Wood said Genivity will expand Lumiant's offering, giving advisers new tools to engage with prospects and existing clients around their lifestyle choices and their impact on longevity.

"The result, clients live their best lives-longer and more confidently-because they understand the choices in front of them and the subsequent impacts to their wellbeing, health, and wealth," he said.

Lumiant secured several cash injections year to date. Last June, Savant Wealth Management injected $3 million to help with expansion plans and in September, it received an undisclosed amount from investor Ric Edelman.

In March, Lumiant closed another seed funding round totaling $5.2 million.