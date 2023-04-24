Lonsec nabs Franklin Templeton sales director

Marc Hraiki will join the Lonsec team as its first executive director, adviser sales and service.

Hraiki's appointment to the newly created role follows the acquisition of Implemented Portfolios in August last year and the subsequent restructure of the broader Lonsec team.

He brings over 23 years of experience in financial services, having most recently served as sales director at Franklin Templeton.

Prior to that, Hraiki was state manager NSW/ACT at HUB24 and national manager, advice relationships at IOOF.

Lonsec chief executive Michael Wright said: "Marc brings to our sales and service division considerable experience and expertise leading and building teams, as well as positioning them for exponential growth. He also brings substantial insight on the structure and drivers within our industry today."

Since the acquisition of Implemented Portfolios, Wright added, Lonsec's distribution team and its managed accounts offering have both expanded.

"We are excited about Marc joining the business to help take them to the next level," he said.

Commenting on his new role, Hraiki said: "I am thrilled about the prospect of joining Lonsec and being a part of a company with a strong reputation and exciting growth prospects."

"I see this as an opportunity to work alongside some exceptional people, many of whom I have had the pleasure of engaging with as business partners in previous roles.

"Throughout my career, I have always been passionate about doing interesting things and collaborating with talented individuals, and Lonsec presents an excellent opportunity to continue this trend and, contribute to a thriving company."

Hraiki will officially start his new position in May.