Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Lonsec investments chief steps down

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 APR 2023   12:34PM

The long-serving chief investment officer of Lonsec will depart the research house in June to pursue another opportunity.

Lukasz de Pourbaix, who is also an executive director, will finish up in mid-June after spending about 15 years with the firm. He will pursue an opportunity with a global asset manager.

He first joined Lonsec as the general manager of investment consulting in July 2008. He rose the ranks to take on the role of chief executive on an interim basis before being promoted to chief investment officer in 2015.

De Pourbaix then became the executive director and investments chief of Lonsec Investment Solutions, which provides portfolio construction services to the wholesale market, including investment consulting and implemented portfolio solutions.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Before Lonsec, de Pourbaix worked as a senior consultant and research manager at ING Australia.

Lonsec chief executive and managing director of Implemented Portfolios Mike Wright will assume executive director responsibilities for LIS in the interim as the firm searches for de Pourbaix's replacement.

Deanne Baker has been appointed interim chief investment officer but will also continue her duties as portfolio manager of multi-asset portfolios.

"Lukasz has made an outstanding contribution to Lonsec and the industry, establishing our strong investment consulting and managed account capabilities. As group chief investment officer, Lukasz has overseen the various investment committees used to make medium-term investment decisions based on a clearly defined, common sense research-based investment philosophy," Wright said.

"We wish Lukasz all the best with the next exciting stage of his career at a leading global asset manager and can assure all investors that the team remain absolutely committed to continuing the great work."

Read more: LonsecLukasz de PourbaixMike WrightDeanne Baker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Generation Development Group inflows decline, FUM increases
BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart
Annual IMAP awards finalists revealed
Lonsec acquires Implemented Portfolios
OC Funds Management snares senior investment analyst
Mercer nabs Lonsec consultant
Lonsec bolsters sales team
Industry fund investments chief to depart
CFS adds to managed account offering
WealthO2 launches top manager MDA

Editor's Choice

Regal names investment director

KARREN VERGARA
Regal Partners appointed a new investment director to service sophisticated investors, who was most recently the head of analytics at Bloomberg's local unit.

Finfluencer barred from running online advice business

CHLOE WALKER
The Federal Court has said Tyson Scholz, otherwise known as ASX Wolf, cannot continue his online business, with permanent injunctions placed on the finfluencer.

Employment figures no cause for rate hike: Experts

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.5%, with a stronger than expected lift in jobs in March, however economists say it won't lead to a rate hike.

Budget all about responsible economic management: Chalmers

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the best possible response to global economic uncertainty is responsible economic management and that will be displayed in the May federal budget.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.