Lonsec investments chief steps down

The long-serving chief investment officer of Lonsec will depart the research house in June to pursue another opportunity.

Lukasz de Pourbaix, who is also an executive director, will finish up in mid-June after spending about 15 years with the firm. He will pursue an opportunity with a global asset manager.

He first joined Lonsec as the general manager of investment consulting in July 2008. He rose the ranks to take on the role of chief executive on an interim basis before being promoted to chief investment officer in 2015.

De Pourbaix then became the executive director and investments chief of Lonsec Investment Solutions, which provides portfolio construction services to the wholesale market, including investment consulting and implemented portfolio solutions.

Before Lonsec, de Pourbaix worked as a senior consultant and research manager at ING Australia.

Lonsec chief executive and managing director of Implemented Portfolios Mike Wright will assume executive director responsibilities for LIS in the interim as the firm searches for de Pourbaix's replacement.

Deanne Baker has been appointed interim chief investment officer but will also continue her duties as portfolio manager of multi-asset portfolios.

"Lukasz has made an outstanding contribution to Lonsec and the industry, establishing our strong investment consulting and managed account capabilities. As group chief investment officer, Lukasz has overseen the various investment committees used to make medium-term investment decisions based on a clearly defined, common sense research-based investment philosophy," Wright said.

"We wish Lukasz all the best with the next exciting stage of his career at a leading global asset manager and can assure all investors that the team remain absolutely committed to continuing the great work."