Lonsec appoints new investments leadership

Nathan Lim will become Lonsec's new chief investment officer and executive director of its investment solutions division, while Deanne Baker will serve as deputy chief investment officer.

Previously, Lim served at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia for seven years as its co-head of investment management services. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Lim managed Australian Ethical Investments' international shares fund.

In his new role, Lim will join the product and investment oversight committee, asset allocation, manager selection, direct equities, and tailored portfolio committees, which oversee the Lonsec Investment Solutions portfolios.

He replaces Lukasz de Pourbaix, who left Lonsec to pursue another opportunity in April.

Commenting on Lim's appointment, Lonsec chief executive Mike Wright said: "We are delighted that Nathan is joining Lonsec to lead the investment solutions business as he brings considerable international expertise in multi-asset strategies and a particular interest in responsible investing."

"Nathan joins the business at an exciting time as we continue to grow our expanding managed accounts business. This includes renewing our commitment to partner with quality advice businesses to support them with tailored managed account solutions."

Meanwhile, Lim said: "I am so excited to be joining Lonsec, a firm with a long history of research excellence that resonates with my DNA."

"Mike and the team have built an amazing business that I feel privileged to be joining."

Supporting Lim in his new role, Deanne Baker will step into the newly created position of deputy chief investment officer.

Baker will also continue in her role as portfolio manager multi-asset portfolios, managing the multi-asset, retirement, and sustainable portfolios.

She will be assisted by Eleanor Menniti who rejoins Lonsec as associate portfolio manager, multi-asset portfolios, after five years at BlackRock.

"I am excited to have Nathan join Lonsec as his shared values, investment experience and leadership qualities make him a great fit for our team," Baker said.

"I am looking forward to working with him to continue delivering strong outcomes for our clients."

Baker said she is equally excited about the return of Menniti to the team, "bringing with her new skills and insights from a leading global fund manager."