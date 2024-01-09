Newspaper icon
Loftus Peak to take over Orca fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 JAN 2024   12:42PM

Having steered its own global disruption fund to a stellar 2023, Loftus Peak will now replace Orca Funds Management as investment manager of its remaining strategy.

Towards the end of last year, it was agreed that Loftus Peak will take over as investment manager of the Orca Global Disruption Fund, with the transition expected to occur early this year after having already been approved by the responsible entity, Perpetual's The Trust Company.

It was said the decision was made as, despite its best efforts, Orca has not been able to grow the fund to its ideal size since it launched in July 2017.

"Orca FM believe Loftus Peak is better suited to grow the fund and allow the fund to benefit from scale... Loftus Peak has a more comprehensive and resourced distribution network which is expected to drive inflows into the fund, as well as having a larger investment team to support the fund," The Trust Company said.

The Orca fund returned 33.7% in the 12 months to November 2023 end. At the same date, it held just $154.1 million in funds under management (FUM). The Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund has roughly double the FUM and returned 38.72% over the same period.

Under the change, the fund's existing portfolio manager Raymond Tong will transition to Loftus Peak as its new head of research. His fellow portfolio manager Kunal Valia and analyst James Holston will not transition, and the fund's investment committee is to be disbanded.

Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"Orca FM thanks Kunal, James and the investment committee for their valuable contribution to the management of the fund," it said.

There will be no changes to the fund's name, fees, or expenses, it added.

In early 2023, the Orca Asia Fund and Orca Global Fund were both wound up following an 18-month review process which included an attempt to sell the funds.

