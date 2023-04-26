Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds

Under a newly inked deal, members of Link Group's superannuation fund clients will have access to a suite of retirement income solutions from Allianz Retire+.

Up first, Allianz Guaranteed Income for Life (AGILE) will be available on Link Group's Pathfinder retirement platform in 2023, sitting inside the super fund as an investment option in the late accumulation phase and within account-based pensions.

The Pathfinder retirement platform aims to provide super funds and their members with a total picture of wealth supporting the retirement planning, income, and advice experience.

Link Group chief executive retirement and superannuation solutions Dee McGrath said the partnership gives clients access to a product suite that solves for market and longevity risk, creating more certainty for members with a guaranteed income for life.

"The super industry has seen a real shift in focus towards retirement and decumulation, with strong demand for development of innovative solutions like AGILE," McGrath said.

"To truly tailor unique retirement paths for members, we believe super funds also need choice."

McGrath said this means identifying and providing access to a selection of product solutions, digital tools and services that help members navigate the complex range of decisions and choices required to achieve their best possible retirement outcome.

"We are committed to investing in our Pathfinder platform as we continue to onboard a diverse range of digital tools, products and services that allow seamless integration for clients and offer guided journeys and tailored experiences for members as they near or enter retirement," she said.

Meanwhile, Allianz Australia life insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said the deal would enable better outcomes for members and super funds by offering flexible solutions that deliver certainty for Australian retirees.

"We are thrilled to partner with Link Group in offering super funds access to a greater variety of retirement income and longevity solutions," he said.

"We recognise the importance of delivering retirement solutions within existing ecosystems to make it easier for super funds and retirees to access.

"We have made significant investments in leading edge annuity technology and retirement solution infrastructure to support rapid and efficient integration to meet the immediate demands of Australian retirees."