Link revises financial reports after ASIC review

Link revises financial reports after ASIC reviewBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 3 NOV 2023 12:42PM
Read more: Link Group, Fund Solutions, ASX, Australian Accounting Standards, Financial Conduct Authority
Link Group amended its FY23 financial report that was released in August, following an ASIC review that identified potential "material misstatements."
ASIC pinpointed discrepancies in the recorded value of Link's Fund Solutions business assets and provisions tied to its settlement with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Subsequently, Link will adjust its "accounting treatments" concerning the financial ramifications of the FCA settlement and the impairment of the Fund Solutions business.
The superannuation administrator and share registry company anticipates a $50 million increase in its 2023 half-year statutory loss and a $169 million decrease in its full-year loss.
Further, the 2024 profit and loss projection was trimmed by $169 million; these revisions will be disclosed in financial reports for the periods ending 31 December 2023 and 30 June 2024.
In a recent statement to the ASX, Link explained that while the company considered its preliminary accounting treatment to be appropriate, it decided to adjust FY23 figures.
As a result of the adjustments, Link now projects an unaudited gain of around $96.4 million for FY24, down from the previously estimated $265 million announced on August 28.
Of note, ASIC's financial reporting and audit surveillance program is designed to improve the benchmark of financial reporting, ensuring compliance with legal standards.
To monitor adherence to the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Accounting Standards, the regulator frequently conducts risk-based reviews of financial statements from selected listed companies and other key public interest entities.
Related News
Editor's Choice
RW Capital launches Pets Fund
Hollywood strike plays havoc with film fund
American Century unveils new global strategy
Regal Partners nabs Charlie Aitken
|Sponsored by
La Trobe Financial announce global asset management strategy
La Trobe Financial launch a US Private Credit product developed in partnership with Morgan Stanley for Australian wholesale investors.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
AFCA determinations: Ignore at your peril
Advocating slow and steady wealth building
The when and why of four million Australian retirees
Savers being robbed by inflation
Are you interested in sustainable investment?
David Ferrall
FINCLEAR PTY LTD