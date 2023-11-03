Link revises financial reports after ASIC review

Link Group amended its FY23 financial report that was released in August, following an ASIC review that identified potential "material misstatements."

ASIC pinpointed discrepancies in the recorded value of Link's Fund Solutions business assets and provisions tied to its settlement with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Subsequently, Link will adjust its "accounting treatments" concerning the financial ramifications of the FCA settlement and the impairment of the Fund Solutions business.

The superannuation administrator and share registry company anticipates a $50 million increase in its 2023 half-year statutory loss and a $169 million decrease in its full-year loss.

Further, the 2024 profit and loss projection was trimmed by $169 million; these revisions will be disclosed in financial reports for the periods ending 31 December 2023 and 30 June 2024.

In a recent statement to the ASX, Link explained that while the company considered its preliminary accounting treatment to be appropriate, it decided to adjust FY23 figures.

As a result of the adjustments, Link now projects an unaudited gain of around $96.4 million for FY24, down from the previously estimated $265 million announced on August 28.

Of note, ASIC's financial reporting and audit surveillance program is designed to improve the benchmark of financial reporting, ensuring compliance with legal standards.

To monitor adherence to the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Accounting Standards, the regulator frequently conducts risk-based reviews of financial statements from selected listed companies and other key public interest entities.