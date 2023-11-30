Newspaper icon
Link names retirement, super product lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 NOV 2023   12:51PM

Link Group has named a chief product officer to lead the development and strategic direction of its retirement and superannuation solutions.

Jonathan Shaw will step into the role of chief product officer for Retirement and Superannuation Solutions (RSS), vacating his current position of chief executive of Moneysoft, part of Link Group.

Shaw will be responsible for the conception, development and go-to-market strategy for products and platform solutions across the global RSS business, "driving scalable processes and innovation throughout the development cycle and ensuring products are benchmarked to exceed market equivalents." The division currently encompasses about 90 products, services and digital offerings.

"Jonathan will leverage his prior management experience in the new role by leading the business' product, platform and solutions roadmap, applying consumer and client insights to meet the evolving needs of the retirement market globally," Link Group said.

Prior to Moneysoft in 2014, Shaw held roles in technology sales and software development.

He said he views the new role with Link Group as an exciting challenge.

"I have a great passion for solutions and technology and the limitless opportunities they present to improve our lives, achieve the impossible, interact with each other and do business," he said.

"This new role will allow me to build, refine and improve our product strategy and design from beginning to end, to better deliver for our clients, their members, employers, and advisers. Link Group has a long history of outstanding fintech solutions, and I am excited to continue to lead in this space."

Meantime, RSS chief executive Dee McGrath said the appointment adds digital and product experience that leverages technology and innovation for the benefit of RSS clients, their members, and stakeholders.

"State of the art technology requires constant innovation to stay ahead of the market, and this new appointment presents a fantastic opportunity to deliver leading solutions, integrated platforms and solutions that solve for the best outcomes in retirement for our clients," she said.

"Jonathan is a proven change agent and innovator with a bias for action, and we are looking forward to creating market-leading products, making him a great fit within our team."

