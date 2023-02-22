Link Group secures mandate renewal

Marking more than three decades in partnership, Rest has flagged it will likely extend its mandate with Link Group, under a new agreement that includes the creation of a joint digital innovation team.

Link has been providing administration and other services to the $70 billion industry fund since 1992. The two have said they're now negotiating the final terms of a new contract, to be signed imminently and with a view to commence in May.

In addition to Link's existing services, the new contract would see the two create a joint digital innovation team to enhance the digital services and technology solutions available to Rest members.

"New digital technologies, customer experience and data management have forever changed expectations within our industry. Superannuation funds are transforming the way they interact and connect with their members and employers, creating innovative solutions to capture market opportunities and meet changing needs," Link Group Retirement & Superannuation Solutions chief executive Dee McGrath said.

"Link Group plays a critical role in facilitating this transformation for super funds, supporting the use of data, enabling funds to improve the overall experience for members and employers, resulting in better engagement, improved quality and importantly, building trust."

Meanwhile, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said the planned innovation is part of a broader strategy to enhance engagement with the fund's younger membership, many of whom don't understand or feel connected to their super.

"We fundamentally believe that the simpler and easier super is for our members to understand and access, the easier it is for them to take action and improve their retirement outcomes," Doyle said.

"This proposed agreement with Link Group aims to support our objectives to make super as easy to understand as possible, while leveraging our scale to deliver the best possible value to them."

The news follows Link securing a mandate with HSBC as the latter builds out its pensions business in Hong Kong, a move that also signals Link's first foray into the Hong Kong pensions market.

Link also extended its long-running relationship with AustralianSuper in December.