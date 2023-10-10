Link Fund Solutions sale completes

Link Group has completed the sale of its UK and Irish fund solutions business to Waystone Group (Waystone), a year after first seeking a buyer.

Having sought a buyer since October 2022, the sale of the troubled Fund Solutions arm to Waystone was first announced in February, after a long battle with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about its role as an authorised corporate director to the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

In August, Link said it expected to provide for about $390.9 million in settlement and redress costs in the second half of FY23, with a gain of $280.3 million expected when the sale completes in FY24.

The completion of the deal will see over 600 staff join the Waystone business, expanding the firm's presence in existing and new jurisdictions, including India.

In addition, all of the existing LFSL investment managers and sponsors have transferred to the firm.

"After months of hard work from both teams and multiple regulatory bodies, we are delighted to welcome all LFS staff to the Waystone family," Waystone interim executive chair Nancy Lewis said.

"This is the start of a new chapter for both businesses, building a stronger platform - with further international expertise and capability - to service our current and future clients."

Link Fund Solutions chief executive Karl Midl added: "This is an exciting moment for the team and our clients. Together, we will be able to provide current and new sponsors, clients, and investment managers with a more comprehensive set of services to support their, and their investors', needs as they continue to evolve and grow."

The announcement follows Waystone's appointment of Sanjib Sawhney as its new global chief executive.

Sawhney joins from Citi, where he led global and regional Investor Services teams for the last 15 years.