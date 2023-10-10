Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Link Fund Solutions sale completes

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 10 OCT 2023   12:38PM

Link Group has completed the sale of its UK and Irish fund solutions business to Waystone Group (Waystone), a year after first seeking a buyer.

Having sought a buyer since October 2022, the sale of the troubled Fund Solutions arm to Waystone was first announced in February, after a long battle with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about its role as an authorised corporate director to the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

In August, Link said it expected to provide for about $390.9 million in settlement and redress costs in the second half of FY23, with a gain of $280.3 million expected when the sale completes in FY24.

The completion of the deal will see over 600 staff join the Waystone business, expanding the firm's presence in existing and new jurisdictions, including India.

In addition, all of the existing LFSL investment managers and sponsors have transferred to the firm.

"After months of hard work from both teams and multiple regulatory bodies, we are delighted to welcome all LFS staff to the Waystone family," Waystone interim executive chair Nancy Lewis said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"This is the start of a new chapter for both businesses, building a stronger platform - with further international expertise and capability - to service our current and future clients."

Link Fund Solutions chief executive Karl Midl added: "This is an exciting moment for the team and our clients. Together, we will be able to provide current and new sponsors, clients, and investment managers with a more comprehensive set of services to support their, and their investors', needs as they continue to evolve and grow."

The announcement follows Waystone's appointment of Sanjib Sawhney as its new global chief executive.

Sawhney joins from Citi, where he led global and regional Investor Services teams for the last 15 years.

Read more: Waystone GroupLink GroupSanjib SawhneyKarl MidlNancy Lewis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Allianz Retire+ launches retirement solution for super funds
Super, retirement unit cushions Link's massive loss
Corporate fund inks deal with Link
Link Group to cop $418m loss
Asset managers dismiss liquidity risks: FCA
HESTA dumps Link as administrator
Link Group acquires Allens' company secretarial business
Allianz Retire+ strengthens distribution team
Rest extends Link partnership
Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds

Editor's Choice

APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA is advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

TAL makes leadership changes

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurer TAL has rejigged its executive lineup, seeing new leaders for the group life and retirement, individual life, and technology units.

Multi-asset funds see $1bn exodus

KARREN VERGARA
Multi-asset funds recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of outflows, losing nearly $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data from Calastone finds.

Ireland to create new sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Irish government will establish the Future Ireland Fund to help meet costs of the future, including those posed by its ageing population, and is targeting €100 billion by the mid-2030s.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.