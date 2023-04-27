Lincoln International, Miles Advisory enter strategic partnership

The collaborative agreement between the Chicago-based investment bank and Sydney's Miles Advisory Partners aims to deliver an enhanced experience to their respective clients.

The two said the agreement creates incremental industry expertise, geographic reach and investor relationships to clients, and opens additional avenues for bespoke solutions for Miles Advisory Partners clients.

"We are excited to formally collaborate with the Miles Advisory Partners team to deliver even broader cross-border solutions for our respective clients," Lincoln International chief executive Rob Brown said.

"As the leader in advising on private equity exits globally last year, we are confident that our global reach, deep industry expertise and complementary suite of products will augment the great work Miles Advisory Partners already delivers to its Australian and New Zealand based clients, while the relationship expands access to prospective investors in Oceania for Lincoln clients."

Importantly, the firms share similar collaborative and entrepreneurial cultures, he added.

Miles Advisory Partners was founded by Sydneysider Tim Miles in 2002 and has grown to a team of 20 focused on mid-market advisory services including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), debt advisory and restructuring.

"This alliance with Lincoln hits several key success criteria including a shared sense of excellence in insights and approach," Miles said.

"I am very excited by the cultural alignment between our two firms, and a thrilled that this partnership will provide us with additional services and a deeper connection with our clients.

"We are excited to open the world even wider to clients we serve in the form of geographies, industries and solutions available."