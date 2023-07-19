Lendlease, Daiwa House strike BTR deal

Lendlease and Japan's biggest home builder have partnered on a $650 million build-to-rent apartment development at Melbourne Quarter.

The development, located in Melbourne's CBD, will be the second build-to-rent residences to be delivered by Lendlease locally.

Lendlease will develop, construct and act as the investment manager for the Melbourne Quarter development and will retain a 25% interest in the development.

The building is expected to home 14,000 workers and more than 3800 residents on completion in early 2026.

Lendlease Australia chief executive Dale Connor said the announcement reflects the continuing demand from Japanese partners for "high quality opportunities" across the group's global project pipeline, as well as representing a major vote of confidence in Australia's property market.

In total, Connor said, Lendlease has secured Japanese investment in projects totalling approximately $11 billion in end development value.

"Daiwa House's investment in our build-to-rent project in Melbourne further strengthens the relationship between our two organisations as we bring the best of our shared global expertise to this development opportunity," Connor said.

Meanwhile, Daiwa House Australia chief executive Koji Morishige said: "Housing accessibility is front of mind for Daiwa House and this build-to-rent opportunity is reflective of our commitment to assist with increasing the supply of quality and well positioned rental accommodation for the residents of Melbourne."

"We are committed to broadening our development footprint in Australia and welcome the opportunity to further expand our global relationship with Lendlease to deliver to the Melbourne community this quality build-to-rent opportunity."

In other news, Lendlease has announced plans to cut about 740 jobs globally, or roughly 10% of its workforce.

The bulk of the cuts will be in the company's international operations, which span across Europe, the US and Asia.

In a staff announcement, Lendlease chief executive Tony Lombardo said the developer would aim to grow its funds management business, and focus on development projects, which supported that growth while "rightsizing our construction workbook around jobs that carry less risk and generate greater reward."