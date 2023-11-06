Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Legalsuper hits members with increased fees

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 6 NOV 2023   12:48PM

Legalsuper is raising the investment fees of its MySuper balanced option product from December 14, resulting in an annual cost increase for an account balance of $50,000 from $546.92 to $596.92.

For the $5.4 billion industry fund's default investment option - where the majority of its approximately 42,000 members are invested - annual fees and costs will be 0.62%, up from 0.52%.

Subsequently, the fund's total expense ratio will rise from 1.09% to 1.19%.

Legalsuper chief executive Luke Symons told Financial Standard that the fund was implementing these increases to continue investing in improved products and services to assist members to build their wealth and quality of life in retirement.

"As a not-for-profit fund, we ensure all our decisions are made in the best financial interest of our members," he said.

"We have a track record of strong investment performance and delivering value by passing on savings to members where possible and investing in high-quality, personalised member services and innovative products."

Symons also pointed out that legalsuper's administration fees have been consistent for the past four years. Notably, members benefited from a 14% reduction in MySuper investment fees in 2020 and an additional 2% cut in 2021.

Meanwhile, starting 1 January 2024, legalsuper will no longer apply a 15% tax rebate on premiums for members with insurance in their superannuation account. The rebate amount will now be directed to the fund to cover account administration expenses.

According to research from Rainmaker Information, legalsuper's MySuper balanced option yielded a 6.5% return over a three-year period ending August 31, which is below the median return of 7.2%.

However, since its inception up to 30 June 2023, legalsuper's default investment option has achieved an average net investment return of 8.2% per annum.

Separately, the fund continues its search for a new investment chief following Norman Zhang's announced move to Koda Capital next month.

Zhang's departure was the latest in a series of significant changes within the legalsuper team, following the exit of long-serving chief executive Andrew Proebstl and the recent departure of its chief operating officer Trevin Erichsen.

Proebstl, who joined investment fintech firm Tanggram in September, was succeeded by Luke Symons, the founder and former chief executive of Responsible Financial Services Group, where he served for over two years.

Read more: LegalsuperInvestment feesSuperannuationLuke SymonsAndrew ProebstlKoda CapitalNorman ZhangRainmaker InformationResponsible Financial Services GroupTanggram
