Legacy issues, business overhaul plague E&P results

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023   12:40PM

Legacy issues and ongoing structural changes continue to plague E&P Financial Group as it looks for better performance under the new chief executive in FY2024.

The ASX-listed firm reported sinking revenues and profits in the last financial year of $167.1 million, down 14% year on year, and a statutory loss after tax of $17 million.

Several challenges negatively impacted the group's financial performance, which includes regulatory investigations and proceedings related to legacy issues; the ongoing impact of the appointment of voluntary administrators to DASS in January 2022 and subsequent creditor approved Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA).

The E&P Funds business saw FUM reduce by 30% to $4.3 billion thanks to it exiting the Real Asset funds business; asset sales New Energy Solar, the US Masters Residential Property Fund and the Fort Street Real Estate Capital Fund; and the responsible entity transition to K2 Asset Management.

The E&P Wealth unit on the other hand recorded an 11% increase in funds under advice to $23.4 billion thanks to growth in existing client portfolios, equity markets recovering and a boom in the Family Investment Office business by 45%.

ASIC announced in early August that it was suing former Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) director Paul Ryan to the Federal Court in an alleged breach of duties that led to creditors suffering significant losses.

"The group is not a party to the proceedings. The allegations relate to the conduct of Mr Ryan in his capacity as a director of Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services Pty Limited (Administrators Appointed) (DASS) in the weeks leading up to the appointment of voluntary administrators to DASS in January 2022," E&P Financial said.

"Mr Ryan was first appointed as a director of DASS in March 2021."

E&P said it was unable to quantify the liability it would incur in defending the case against Ryan but that "amounts may be advanced in respect of Mr Ryan's future legal costs incurred while defending the ASIC proceedings".

The lawsuit led by Shine Lawyers against DASS was ordered to a mediation by the court in February 2023. The mediation process is confidential and ongoing, E&P Financial said.

Incumbent chief executive Peter Anderson won't be exiting until December but pocketed $2.2 million for FY23. This included a $432,000 bonus and $560,000 in options and rights.

Under his watch for the last four years, the group has implemented a significant restructure, which included overhauling the governance structure and management team, the exit from both real asset funds management and the Dixon Advisory business, and a substantial reduction in the operating infrastructure and cost base.

The firm is not paying a final dividend based on its FY23 performance.

Read more: DASSDixon AdvisoryASICE&P Financial GroupK2 Asset ManagementNew Energy SolarPaul RyanPeter AndersonShine LawyersSuperannuation Services Pty Limited AdministratorsUS Masters Residential Property Fund
