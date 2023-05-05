Last chance to vote: MAX Awards

Last chance to vote: MAX AwardsBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023 12:47PM
Read more: Year, Betashares, Voting for, Agency Executive of, Allianz Retire, Australian Ethical, Australian Retirement Trust, Aware Super, Charter Hall, ClearBridge Investments, Community Initiative of, Crown Sydney, Distribution Team of, Doltone House, Financial Standard MAX, Fintech, Franklin Templeton, Generation Life, Hostplus, Janus Henderson, La Trobe, Marketing Team of, MLC Life, Podcast of, Praemium, Thursday, UniSuper, Vanguard
Voting for the 29th annual Financial Standard MAX Awards will close at 5pm today.
So far, the nominees have received 2494 votes in total.
The MAX Awards look to celebrate the best and brightest in financial services marketing, advertising, and sales while highlighting the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating meaningful change.
This year sees 115 finalists compete for leading spots across 23 categories including Distribution Team of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Fintech Solution of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and Marketing Team of the Year.
Finalists include, Franklin Templeton, La Trobe, Allianz Retire+, Betashares, Praemium, MLC Life, Charter Hall, Australian Ethical, AMP, Australian Retirement Trust, Generation Life, Hostplus, Betashares, Vanguard and ClearBridge Investments.
Last year's awards attracted over 13,000 votes, with big winners including Janus Henderson, UniSuper, Betashares and Aware Super celebrated at an evening event at Doltone House.
The awards will be presented on Thursday, June 1 at an event at Crown Sydney.
You can find the full list of finalists and vote here.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper hires investment lead in Europe
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
Economic stimulus unlikely in budget: Podcast
Liontrust, GAM to create $100bn fund manager
|Sponsored by
Is it time to change your fixed income strategy?
Invest in iShares Fixed Income ETFs and blend bond ETFs with active fixed income strategies.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Learning to love the unloveable
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Investing for the future - how NFPs can navigate a high-interest environment
Musings on the $3m cap consultation paper
Allison Hill
QIC LIMITED