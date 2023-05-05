Newspaper icon
General

Last chance to vote: MAX Awards

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023   12:47PM

Voting for the 29th annual Financial Standard MAX Awards will close at 5pm today.

So far, the nominees have received 2494 votes in total.

The MAX Awards look to celebrate the best and brightest in financial services marketing, advertising, and sales while highlighting the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating meaningful change.

This year sees 115 finalists compete for leading spots across 23 categories including Distribution Team of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Fintech Solution of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and Marketing Team of the Year.

Finalists include, Franklin Templeton, La Trobe, Allianz Retire+, Betashares, Praemium, MLC Life, Charter Hall, Australian Ethical, AMP, Australian Retirement Trust, Generation Life, Hostplus, Betashares, Vanguard and ClearBridge Investments.

Last year's awards attracted over 13,000 votes, with big winners including Janus Henderson, UniSuper, Betashares and Aware Super celebrated at an evening event at Doltone House.

The awards will be presented on Thursday, June 1 at an event at Crown Sydney.

You can find the full list of finalists and vote here.

