Superannuation

Lack of income stream drags local retirement system: Report

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 OCT 2023   12:47PM

Australia's retirement system has received a B+ grade in a study of nearly 50 nations, with the lack of a compulsory retirement income stream being what holds it back.

The latest Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index sees Australia placed fifth, coming in behind Netherlands, Iceland, Israel and Denmark, all of which received an A grade.

While it's an improvement on last year, where Australia ranked sixth, it's still only a B+ grade. The report said the introduction of a compulsory retirement income stream could advance Australia's result, saying the improvement was primarily driven by higher mandatory contributions and increased pension assets.

The report looks at adequacy, sustainability, and integrity of a system, with each metric receiving a score out of 100 which is then averaged to achieve an overall grade. Australia scored 70.7 for adequacy, 78.4 for sustainability, and 86.1 for integrity, producing an overall score of 77.3.

A score of 80 or above would propel Australia to an A grade, however it sits alongside Finland and Singapore as "a system that has a sound structure, with many good features but has some areas for improvement that differentiate it from an A-grade system."

With superannuation balances forecast to increase from 116% of Australia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23 to about 218% by 2062-63, becoming the primary source of retirement income for many future retirees, the lack of a mandated income stream is an issue.

Mercer senior partner, and lead author of the MCGPI, David Knox said: "Australia is being held back from achieving an A grade status because there is no requirement that a portion of super savings be taken as an income stream."

"From the Retirement Income Review to the Retirement Income Covenant, and the work to define an objective of superannuation, there have been some excellent developments in the retirement income space.

"But we still don't compel Australians to take some of their super as an income stream. Retirees in A grade systems receive regular income in retirement and are therefore encouraged to spend knowing that their income will never run out. This is not yet the mindset in Australia, where we know that many retirees are underspending."

If Australia is to be among the best systems in the world and better support ageing Australians to live a life of dignity and confidence, a compulsory income stream must be introduced for all retirees with a reasonable super balance, Knox said.

Other suggestions for how Australia could improve include moderating the assets test on the means-tested Age Pension to increase the net replacement rate for average income earners; introducing a government superannuation contribution to primary carers of young children; and introducing a requirement to show benefit projections on members' annual statements.

The worst grade given was a D, handed to five countries - Thailand, Turkey, India, Philippines, and Argentina.

Read more: David KnoxMercer CFA Institute Global Pension IndexAge PensionRetirement Income CovenantRetirement Income Review
VIEW COMMENT (1)

