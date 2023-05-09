Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives

Women facing disadvantage are poised to benefit from this year's budget, as Labor promises to expand initiatives introduced in October 2022 that aim to tackle economic inequality.

Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers introduced a number of measures on budget night in the hope of improving women's economic status and wellbeing, starting with a $590 million pledge to the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children 2022-32 initiative.

"This is in addition to the $1.7 billion for women's safety announced in the October Budget. The National Plan funding includes $159.0 million to extend the Family, Domestic and Sexual Violence Responses National Partnership Agreement with state and territory governments to support frontline service delivery," Chalmers said.

Chalmers promised more will be done to strengthen and harmonise sexual assault and consent laws, address barriers to justice and improve the family law system to achieve better outcomes, including for victim-survivors.

Given that single parents can face higher rates of financial hardship and barriers to employment as they navigate the significant costs and responsibilities associated with caring for and raising children, Chalmers assigned $1.9 billion over five years to expand eligibility for Parenting Payment (Single) to include single principal carers, whose youngest child is under 14 years of age.

Currently, the payment is available to eligible single principal carers with a child aged under eight years old.

"In September, around 57,000 eligible single parents, of whom around 91.1% are women, will transition to Parenting Payment (Single) with the current basic rate of $922.10 per fortnight until their youngest child turns 14. This is an extra $176.90 per fortnight compared to the current JobSeeker Payment (single with dependent rate). This will also benefit around 110,000 children in these eligible families," he said.

In supporting a significant number of women, particularly older women, who rely on Commonwealth Rent Assistance, Labor will increase the maximum rates by 15%, costing about $2.7 billion over five years in order alleviate cost-of-living pressures.

To ease the housing affordability crisis, Labor will increase the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation's liability cap by $2 billion to $7.5 billion to provide more low-cost loans to Community Housing Providers. This is expected to support around 7000 more new social and affordable dwellings.

In a boost to the childcare and care sectors, Labor allocated $72.4 million to train and support workers.

This includes $34.4 million to support educators to undertake professional development and $37.9 million to provide financial assistance for educators to complete their practicum requirements for a bachelor or postgraduate degree in early childhood education.

"This vital investment will ensure high-quality early childhood educators can build their skills, with clear opportunities for career advancement," Chalmers said.