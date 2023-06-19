Labor advances super performance test changes

As the government unveils a raft of updates to the superannuation performance test, due to take effect in August, some trustees are worried that it subjects Choice products to a rigid criterion.

As previously flagged, all products will be subject to a testing period of 10 years instead of eight years.

In providing further details, assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones will mandate super funds that send notification letters to members of failing Choice products to adjust for flag cost considerations. Trustees must therefore take into account the nature of different trustee-directed products (TDPs)

Jones is introducing changes to representative administration fees and expenses or RAFE for platform TDPs. These will be compared against the median RAFE of other platform TDPs.

The investment performance of platform TDPs will also be tested using gross of tax variables to reflect how these products operate and report to APRA.

For the RAFE of non-platform TDPs, these will be tested against the median RAFE of other non-platform TDPs.

An option that is offered both through a platform and a master trust (hybrid platform TDP) will be tested twice, once as a platform TDP and once as a non-platform TDP with the worst result taken.

As for the benchmarks, international credit will now be assessed against the Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+ Yr Index, while Australian fixed income will retain the Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+ Yr Index.

Australian and international listed infrastructure will change to the FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 100% Hedged to AUD Net Tax (Super) Index.

Jones flagged the changes in April when he released his review of the Your Future, Your Super laws.

"The updated test will address unintended consequences identified in the Your Future, Your Super review, while ensuring it is more fit-for-purpose for Choice products," Jones said.

"APRA's recent Superannuation Choice Heatmap found one in five choice investment options had significantly poor performance over eight years. Around 30% of products had significantly high administration fees."

One-size-fits-all risks

AMP is calling out how the test will expand to superannuation wrap products, fearing that the results will end up wrong.

If applied in its current form, this will "result in significant consumer confusion and harm for many Australians who have made an active decision about how to invest their retirement savings," AMP said in a statement.

AMP sees the application of a one-size-fits-all testing methodology to superannuation wrap investment options will undermine the ability for consumers to implement their desired investment strategies.

"The test fails to consider risk, forward-looking qualitative analysis and tax benefits which are relevant and important factors considered when deciding to invest in a superannuation wrap product," AMP said.

"It also fails to recognise the important role of advisers who help consumers make decisions about whether to invest in these products and who themselves are subject to stringent best interest duty requirements."

The wealth management firm is concerned that for many wrap products, the test would not be completed based on actual fees charged or actual net returns received by the member.

"It would also be based on new reporting by super funds that has not yet been subject to audit and quality assurance. There is a real risk the performance test results will be wrong," AMP warned.

"In the interest of consumers, it is vitally important the government and APRA removes wrap products from the Choice performance test until an improved and more accurate test is developed."

Insignia Financial head of head of superannuation and chief distribution officer Mark Oliver echoed many of AMP's concerns.

Applying the test to platform products is "ill-conceived", he said, adding that the methodology designed for MySuper, where members have one product, is in stark contrast to platforms members utilise to access multiple investment options.

"The test treats each individual investment option as if they are administered individually, making the applied fee and account balance assumptions incorrect. This will cause confusion for members and lead to potentially harmful member outcomes. Members may also incur unnecessary additional costs as they seek clarification from their adviser," he said.

Furthermore, the test will apply to closed investments on theses platforms. Because of CGT payable upon realisation, it may not be in the member's best financial interest to move out of the investment, he said.

Concerningly, Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said Choice products will "almost certainly have a higher administration fee benchmark than MySuper funds" while products sold in a retail platform will likely have an even higher fee benchmark.

Many members will be left in the dark about the excessive fees some of these products charge, he said, adding that the latest heatmap results found that one in five Choice options underperformed their benchmark and had higher fees than the MySuper product average.

"Testing these products is urgently needed," he said. "But ISA believes applying one benchmark across the sector would more effectively bring fees down and presents a more accurate picture of performance for members."

Members should consult a financial adviser before acting on performance test notifications, the Financial Services Council chief executive Blake Briggs said.

Briggs believes the government's pursuit of "rough justice for underperforming investment options" risks consumers becoming "collateral damage".

"Issues with the chosen methodology will result in consumers receiving notifications from the government that their investment option has failed, when this is incorrect," he said.

The new test will split the calculation of the benchmark into separate categories of superannuation products and switch to test platforms on a gross of tax basis.

"The potential for adverse consumer outcomes is recognised through the government amending the official notification to consumers to flag the risk of cost considerations," he said.

"The objective of these reforms is to raise investment returns for consumers and the parliament should reconsider the risks of the proposed methodology to prevent the test failing superannuation consumers.