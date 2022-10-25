KKR, Mubadala in $1.6bn APAC partnership

KKR and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company are exploring private credit co-investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

The two entities have signed a strategic partnership aimed at deploying at least $1.58 billion (US$1bn) of capital into bespoke credit solutions. It sees the expansion of Mubadala into the region's credit market, while enabling KKR to scale its APAC credit platform.

Mubadala will deploy its capital alongside KKR's existing pools of capital in the region, including the $1.7 billion KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund. KKR already has about $4.75 billion invested in the APAC credit market, including in Australia.

"The partnership commences at a time when the region's growth has fueled an enormous demand for funding solutions, as many companies, sponsors, and entrepreneurs face challenges accessing flexible financing due to limited supply of capital from banks and non-bank lenders," the two parties said.

"The partnership between Mubadala and KKR aims to address this shortage of flexible capital while supporting businesses in APAC in achieving their long-term growth ambitions."

Mubadala's co-head of credit investments Omar Eraiqaat said expanding into APAC is a core pillar of the sovereign investor's strategy.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with KKR, an experienced and high-calibre partner, and we look forward to leveraging their deep experience and capabilities in Asia Pacific to pursue credit opportunities and deliver value to our stakeholders," he said.

Likewise, KKR head of Asia Pacific credit Brian Dillard said: "We are excited to strengthen our deep and longstanding relationship with Mubadala through this strategic partnership."

"Alongside Mubadala, KKR will have the additional resources to materially increase the size of our investments, pursue more opportunities across Asia, and extend innovative capital solutions to meet the rising demand of borrowers. We look forward to playing an even larger role in helping to meet Asian businesses' growing financing needs."

Mubadala manages assets on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, with a portfolio of about $450 billion. It is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and also has offices in Moscow, New York, London and Beijing. It was created in 2017 out of the merger of Mubadala Development Company and International Petroleum Investment Company.

According to its website, Mubadala only owns one asset in Australia currently, being biopharmaceutical company Novotech.