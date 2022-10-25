Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

KKR, Mubadala in $1.6bn APAC partnership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 OCT 2022   12:32PM

KKR and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company are exploring private credit co-investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

The two entities have signed a strategic partnership aimed at deploying at least $1.58 billion (US$1bn) of capital into bespoke credit solutions. It sees the expansion of Mubadala into the region's credit market, while enabling KKR to scale its APAC credit platform.

Mubadala will deploy its capital alongside KKR's existing pools of capital in the region, including the $1.7 billion KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund. KKR already has about $4.75 billion invested in the APAC credit market, including in Australia.

"The partnership commences at a time when the region's growth has fueled an enormous demand for funding solutions, as many companies, sponsors, and entrepreneurs face challenges accessing flexible financing due to limited supply of capital from banks and non-bank lenders," the two parties said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"The partnership between Mubadala and KKR aims to address this shortage of flexible capital while supporting businesses in APAC in achieving their long-term growth ambitions."

Mubadala's co-head of credit investments Omar Eraiqaat said expanding into APAC is a core pillar of the sovereign investor's strategy.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with KKR, an experienced and high-calibre partner, and we look forward to leveraging their deep experience and capabilities in Asia Pacific to pursue credit opportunities and deliver value to our stakeholders," he said.

Likewise, KKR head of Asia Pacific credit Brian Dillard said: "We are excited to strengthen our deep and longstanding relationship with Mubadala through this strategic partnership."

"Alongside Mubadala, KKR will have the additional resources to materially increase the size of our investments, pursue more opportunities across Asia, and extend innovative capital solutions to meet the rising demand of borrowers. We look forward to playing an even larger role in helping to meet Asian businesses' growing financing needs."

Mubadala manages assets on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, with a portfolio of about $450 billion. It is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and also has offices in Moscow, New York, London and Beijing. It was created in 2017 out of the merger of Mubadala Development Company and International Petroleum Investment Company.

According to its website, Mubadala only owns one asset in Australia currently, being biopharmaceutical company Novotech.

Read more: KKRMubadala Investment CompanyBrian DillardOmar EraiqaatUnited Arab Emirates
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

KKR appoints director, client and partner group
HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care
CFS extends SimCorp partnership
KKR appoints APAC growth equity lead
CFS targets adviser market
CBA receives regulatory approval for CFS sale
AMP Capital appoints chair, deputy for Private Markets
CFS reduces premiums
PEXA to IPO in June
Infrastructure Capital hires from Frontier

Editor's Choice

KKR, Mubadala in $1.6bn APAC partnership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
KKR and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company are exploring private credit co-investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against BPS Financial (BPS).

Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust

CHLOE WALKER
A firm's ability to outsource could be the difference between future success or failure, according to Northern Trust's head of global strategic solutions Gary Paulin.

Carlyle names local private equity lead

ANDREW MCKEAN
Carlyle has appointed industry veteran Geoff Hutchinson as managing director and head of private equity in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.