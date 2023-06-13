Newspaper icon
King's birthday honours for industry executives

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 13 JUN 2023   12:57PM

High-profile Australian financial services leaders have been recognised in the King's Birthday honours list, with several receiving an Order of Australia.

This year, former Macquarie managing director and Financial Regulator Assessment Authority chair Nicholas Moore was appointed an officer of the order of Australia (AO).

Moore has served as the federal government's special envoy for Southeast Asia since November 2022.

Meanwhile, Alan Schwartz and Naomi Steer were recognised for their "distinguished service to the community through philanthropic endeavours, and to sustainable social benefit initiatives."

Schwartz, who received his first OAM in 2007, established the Trawalla Foundation alongside his wife Carol as a vehicle for the family's philanthropic ventures (through the Schwartz Family Office).

Former Aware Super board member and trustee Steer has been a longstanding leader in the not-for-profit sector in Australia and globally, having founded UNHCR in Australia in 2000.

In the member (AM) general division, QBE chair Yasmin Allen and Future Fund member board of guardians Patricia Cross were both recognised for their substantial service to business and finance.

Other AM award winners included former Macquarie director John Allpass, and Deloitte partner (sustainability, climate and the circular economy) Jill Riseley.

In the super sector, Mercer senior partner and actuary David Knox was recognised for his noteworthy service to the financial sector, while former HESTA chief executive and TelstraSuper chair Anne-Marie O'Loghlin was bestowed an award for her significant service to the finance sector, to women, and to the community.

"Each recipient has something in common: someone nominated them," Governor-General David Hurley said.

"Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national, or international level. Some are volunteers, others have had a remarkable impact in professional roles - many have done both. They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all."

Notably, for the first time since the Order of Australia was established in 1975, the majority of recipients in the General Division were women.

Similarly, there is gender parity or better at the three highest levels in the Order.

Alan SchwartzAnne-Marie O'LoghlinDavid KnoxGovernor-General David HurleyJill RiseleyJohn AllpassNicholas MooreNoami SteerPatricia CrossYasmin Allen
