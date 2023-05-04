Newspaper icon
Investment

Kilter Rural launches $500m agriculture fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAY 2023   12:51PM

The Kilter Agriculture Fund is set to launch this month, providing investors access to institutional quality farmland aggregation in the New South Wales Riverina.

The initiative will see an initial purchase of 7000 hectares grow to an aggregation of 21,000 hectares, managed to meet COP15 Global Biodiversity Framework targets.

The mixed farming area will have exposure to water assets and Kilter's water investment management expertise.

Kilter Rural chief executive Cullen Gunn told Financial Standard the fund has been in the works for three years.

"We've been looking across South-Eastern Australia at all sorts of opportunities, mostly broadacre farmland... And while most of the places we looked at had some terrific elements and features to them, it was very difficult to find value," he said.

Gunn said there were three key components which sold Kilter Rural on this deal.

"Firstly, we wanted to start with something that's of reasonable scale and it ticks that box," he said.

"Secondly, we always want to buy land with good value, and it ticks that box. And the third thing is, we want to be in a position to optimise and improve the returns of these farms."

With over 18 years of experience in transforming farmland, Gunn said Kilter Rural adds value in three ways.

"One is best management agricultural practice, the second is protecting the environment and working on carbon credits and biodiversity credits, and the third is managing water and access to water," he said.

"While we've got 450 mil rainfall, we also get access to groundwater, and with the surrounding pipeline properties, we get access to the irrigation system as well... In a country that suffers a lot of droughts, three access points is good."

Gunn said Kilter Rural has always been accepting of the science around climate change and has been planning its landscapes for extreme weather events with the help of the CSIRO and IPCC.

"For many years, the CSIRO and IPCC have come into our office to present the latest modeling and what it means for our land," he said.

"Every year they say the modeling is lagging what's happening, so it's going faster than we're predicting. Hence, there's a lot to prepare for, but it also provides lots of opportunities.

He said Kilter Rural takes a whole of landscape approach, which means both preparing for events and diligent management of soil conservation. Kilter Rural builds soil organic matter and soil biology, because both those two things mean you get better yields, Gunn explained.

"While the two practices correlate, if you can build soil organic carbon, it can be sold as a carbon credit," he said.

"So, you get overlapping benefits when you start to approach these things that way."

Gunn noted 30% of the fund will be in native vegetation, which Kilter Rural "fully anticipates monetising."

"It's not a huge slab of the return profile (only 0.71% in our modeling), but we think there's probably some upside there because that's carbon, so $40 a tonne, and it's probably likely to go higher than that," he said.

Already, the Kilter Agriculture Fund has been backed by wholesale investors, high-net-worth investors, family offices, and private banks, he confirmed.

It's projecting annual returns of around 10-12% per annum, comprising a combination of capital growth and yield.

"We want the fund to be perpetual, so we can keep doing it and as we get good offers for assets, we can sell them and move onto the next one and continually improve things as we go along," Gunn said.

More misfortune for Magellan

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:56PM
Once again, Magellan Financial Group has experienced a drop in its total funds under management (FUM), falling a further $0.5 billion.

HESTA revamps insurance offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
HESTA has renewed its mandate with AIA Australia and, in doing so, made a raft of changes to its insurance offering.

Finfluencer receives jail sentence

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
A finfluencer who used social media to manipulate the share price of 20 different listed stocks was handed jail time and a $40,000 fine.

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
