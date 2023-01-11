Newspaper icon
K2 Asset Management enlists GAM for long short fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 JAN 2023   12:28PM

The equity funds manager is set to bring in Zurich-based investment giant GAM Investments (GAM) to oversee its Select International Absolute Return Fund.

The new partnership will see GAM serve as investment manager of the fund, which was set up by K2 in 2005.

From February 7, the fund will change its name to the Select International Alpha Fund.

GAM investment director Mark Hawtin will manage the fund using a long short approach to seek long-term growth opportunities across sectors whose business models are driven by new, disruptive technologies.

Commenting on the appointment, GAM Australia managing director Alex Zaika said: "GAM is excited to partner with K2 Asset Management which allow retail investors in Australia to access GAM's long short global equity capabilities for the first time."

Meanwhile, K2 executive director George Boubouras said: "We are pleased to be able to partner with a large global and high quality long/short manager with such a strong track record."

"Facilitating successful best of-breed global managers into the local market ultimately benefits Australian investors."

Read more: K2 Asset ManagementGAM AustraliaAlex ZaikaGeorge BoubourasMark Hawtin
