K2 Asset Management enlists GAM for long short fund

K2 Asset Management enlists GAM for long short fundBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 11 JAN 2023 12:28PM
Read more: K2 Asset Management, GAM Australia, Alex Zaika, George Boubouras, Mark Hawtin
The equity funds manager is set to bring in Zurich-based investment giant GAM Investments (GAM) to oversee its Select International Absolute Return Fund.
The new partnership will see GAM serve as investment manager of the fund, which was set up by K2 in 2005.
From February 7, the fund will change its name to the Select International Alpha Fund.
GAM investment director Mark Hawtin will manage the fund using a long short approach to seek long-term growth opportunities across sectors whose business models are driven by new, disruptive technologies.
Commenting on the appointment, GAM Australia managing director Alex Zaika said: "GAM is excited to partner with K2 Asset Management which allow retail investors in Australia to access GAM's long short global equity capabilities for the first time."
Meanwhile, K2 executive director George Boubouras said: "We are pleased to be able to partner with a large global and high quality long/short manager with such a strong track record."
"Facilitating successful best of-breed global managers into the local market ultimately benefits Australian investors."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Bennelong picks new global chief executive
APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat
Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck
CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
|Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD