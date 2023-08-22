JPMAM launches two active ETFs

JPMAM launches two active ETFsBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023 12:32PM
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has unveiled two active exchange-traded funds (ETF) that will be available on Cboe Australia.
JPMorgan Income Active ETF (JPIE) is an active fixed income strategy aiming to generate consistent income with lower volatility and is now available to investors. It is the first fixed income actively managed product in JPMAM's stable.
"This strategy has the flexibility to make tactical allocations, adjusting the portfolio to manage duration and risk. As a fully flexible global fixed income solution, this strategy looks for opportunities to upgrade credit quality, increase liquidity and capture yield, whilst managing duration across different fixed income sectors. This helps the portfolio to be well positioned in this current volatile environment," said JPMAM head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile.
The second ETF, the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active ETF (JREM), is set to launch shortly.
Carlile said JREM leverages the firm's underlying Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategy, which seeks positive alpha at low tracking error; it is sector, style, and region neutral.
"JREM is a great addition to our Global REI suite of products providing investors access to emerging markets (EM) but in fairly conservative manner," he said.
"When we look at the big picture, the economic and demographic growth story within EM is still very compelling and an important inclusion in a well-diversified investment portfolio - particularly for those focused on the longer-term fundamentals and looking to capture the growth opportunities."
JPMAM now has nine active ETFs on offer in Australia.
