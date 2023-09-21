Josh Frydenberg takes over as Goldman Sachs chair

Goldman Sachs has appointed the former treasurer as the chair of its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) business.

In the new position, Frydenberg will focus on further deepening and strengthening client coverage across the ANZ region.

He originally joined the investment giant last July as a senior regional adviser for Asia Pacific and takes on the new role in addition to his current duties, which include offering advice on economic and geopolitical issues.

Going forward, Frydenberg will work closely with Goldman Sachs Australia's chief executive Simon Rothery, as well as co-heads of investment banking, ANZ Nick Sims and Zac Fletcher.

Outside of his tenure as the federal treasurer, he has held several senior positions which include,

minister for the environment and energy, minister for resources, energy and northern Australia, assistant treasurer, and parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister.

He also previously worked in financial services, including as director of global banking for Deutsche Bank.

On making the announcement, Rothery said the firm is pleased to have made the appointment.

"Please join us in wishing Josh continued success in his expanded role," he said.

In May last year, Frydenberg abandoned his political career following his election defeat to member representative Monique Ryan.

He joined Goldman Sachs two months later and, at the time, said he was pleased to do so.

"I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the firm's leadership, its global capability, and its strength of client franchise," he commented.