Josh Frydenberg takes over as Goldman Sachs chair

Josh Frydenberg takes over as Goldman Sachs chairBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | THURSDAY, 21 SEP 2023 12:05PM
Read more: ANZ, Goldman Sachs Australia, Nick Sims, Josh Frydenberg, Simon Rothery, Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank, Monique Ryan, Prime Minister, Zac Fletcher
Goldman Sachs has appointed the former treasurer as the chair of its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) business.
In the new position, Frydenberg will focus on further deepening and strengthening client coverage across the ANZ region.
He originally joined the investment giant last July as a senior regional adviser for Asia Pacific and takes on the new role in addition to his current duties, which include offering advice on economic and geopolitical issues.
Going forward, Frydenberg will work closely with Goldman Sachs Australia's chief executive Simon Rothery, as well as co-heads of investment banking, ANZ Nick Sims and Zac Fletcher.
Outside of his tenure as the federal treasurer, he has held several senior positions which include,
minister for the environment and energy, minister for resources, energy and northern Australia, assistant treasurer, and parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister.
He also previously worked in financial services, including as director of global banking for Deutsche Bank.
On making the announcement, Rothery said the firm is pleased to have made the appointment.
"Please join us in wishing Josh continued success in his expanded role," he said.
In May last year, Frydenberg abandoned his political career following his election defeat to member representative Monique Ryan.
He joined Goldman Sachs two months later and, at the time, said he was pleased to do so.
"I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the firm's leadership, its global capability, and its strength of client franchise," he commented.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO to go
ASIC takes legal action against crypto exchange
Betashares expands fixed income range
ARK Invest acquires European ETF issuer
|Sponsored by
Over-diversification: How much is too much?
"Diversification is the only free lunch" said Harry Markowitz, but is there such a thing as too much diversification.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
AFCA determinations: Ignore at your peril
Advocating slow and steady wealth building
The when and why of four million Australian retirees
Savers being robbed by inflation
Cullen Gunn
KILTER RURAL