Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Josh Frydenberg takes over as Goldman Sachs chair

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 21 SEP 2023   12:05PM

Goldman Sachs has appointed the former treasurer as the chair of its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) business.

In the new position, Frydenberg will focus on further deepening and strengthening client coverage across the ANZ region.

He originally joined the investment giant last July as a senior regional adviser for Asia Pacific and takes on the new role in addition to his current duties, which include offering advice on economic and geopolitical issues.

Going forward, Frydenberg will work closely with Goldman Sachs Australia's chief executive Simon Rothery, as well as co-heads of investment banking, ANZ Nick Sims and Zac Fletcher.

Outside of his tenure as the federal treasurer, he has held several senior positions which include,

minister for the environment and energy, minister for resources, energy and northern Australia, assistant treasurer, and parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

He also previously worked in financial services, including as director of global banking for Deutsche Bank.

On making the announcement, Rothery said the firm is pleased to have made the appointment.

"Please join us in wishing Josh continued success in his expanded role," he said.

In May last year, Frydenberg abandoned his political career following his election defeat to member representative Monique Ryan.

He joined Goldman Sachs two months later and, at the time, said he was pleased to do so.

"I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the firm's leadership, its global capability, and its strength of client franchise," he commented.

Read more: ANZGoldman Sachs AustraliaNick SimsJosh FrydenbergSimon RotheryAsia PacificDeutsche BankMonique RyanPrime MinisterZac Fletcher
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research
Income Asset Management appoints head of sales
ACCC slams door on ANZ, Suncorp deal
State Street brings Fund Connect ETF Portal to Australia
Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief
Maple-Brown Abbott names risk chief
Managed fund research lead at Koda resigns
ANZ reaches agreement with QLD government over Suncorp
Suncorp wage scandal comes to a head
Morgan Stanley adds to regional leadership

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO to go

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just weeks after announcing its chief executive is set to depart, Australian Retirement Trust's deputy chief investment officer is now following suit.

ASIC takes legal action against crypto exchange

ANDREW MCKEAN
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings against Bit Trade, provider of crypto exchange Kraken, following alleged failures to adhere to design and distribution obligations for margin products offered to Australian customers.

Betashares expands fixed income range

CHLOE WALKER
The Betashares Inflation-Protected US Treasury Bond Currency Hedged ETF (UTIP) and the Betashares US Treasury Bond 7-10 Year Currency Hedged ETF (US10) have been added to the fund manager's range of fixed income solutions.

ARK Invest acquires European ETF issuer

ANDREW MCKEAN
ARK Invest, an investment manager famous for its focus on disruptive innovation, has acquired Rize ETF, a European provider of thematic and sustainable investment options.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.