Jarden restructures, shuffles team

Having grown at a faster rate than anticipated, Jarden has implemented a new business structure which has required several changes to its management team, including a new role for the chief executive.

Jarden said it set itself a target in 2016 of quadrupling its business by 2026, however it now expects to have achieved this by 2024. As a result, and to maintain momentum, the group has introduced two core business lines, Jarden Wealth and Jarden Investment Bank.

Jarden Wealth will comprise the advisory business and its stakes in Hatch and Harbour Asset Management. It will be led by Malcolm Jackson as chief executive.

Meanwhile, Jarden Investment Bank will comprise Advisory & Capital Markets, Equities & Research, Energy & Renewables and Agriculture, and Capital Solutions, including Pearlfisher Capital and Principal Investments. It will be led by Aidan Allen and Sarah Rennie as co-chief executives, who will also join the group's board. The New Zealand investment bank will be run by Sam Ricketts and Dan Reynolds.

Allen is currently head of investment banking, while Rennie is co-head of investment banking, Australia and head of equity capital markets.

In making the changes, chief executive Robbie Vanderzeil will take on the new role of chair of Australia, "allowing more time for our clients to benefit from Robbie's market leading judgement and experience."

Elsewhere, John Spencer and Ben Gilbert retain their respective roles as head of Australian equities and head of Australian research.