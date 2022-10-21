Jarden restructures, shuffles team

Jarden restructures, shuffles teamBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 21 OCT 2022 12:49PM
Read more: Jarden Investment Bank, Jarden Wealth, Aidan Allen, Dan Reynolds, Harbour Asset Management, Hatch, Malcolm Jackson, Pearlfisher Capital, Robbie Vanderzeil, Sam Ricketts, Sarah Rennie
Having grown at a faster rate than anticipated, Jarden has implemented a new business structure which has required several changes to its management team, including a new role for the chief executive.
Jarden said it set itself a target in 2016 of quadrupling its business by 2026, however it now expects to have achieved this by 2024. As a result, and to maintain momentum, the group has introduced two core business lines, Jarden Wealth and Jarden Investment Bank.
Jarden Wealth will comprise the advisory business and its stakes in Hatch and Harbour Asset Management. It will be led by Malcolm Jackson as chief executive.
Meanwhile, Jarden Investment Bank will comprise Advisory & Capital Markets, Equities & Research, Energy & Renewables and Agriculture, and Capital Solutions, including Pearlfisher Capital and Principal Investments. It will be led by Aidan Allen and Sarah Rennie as co-chief executives, who will also join the group's board. The New Zealand investment bank will be run by Sam Ricketts and Dan Reynolds.
Allen is currently head of investment banking, while Rennie is co-head of investment banking, Australia and head of equity capital markets.
In making the changes, chief executive Robbie Vanderzeil will take on the new role of chair of Australia, "allowing more time for our clients to benefit from Robbie's market leading judgement and experience."
Elsewhere, John Spencer and Ben Gilbert retain their respective roles as head of Australian equities and head of Australian research.
Editor's Choice
UniSuper appoints new head of advice
Aura Group launches multi-asset solution
Millionaires worry about retirement
Apollo Global Management names Australia head
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD