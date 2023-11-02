Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Janus Henderson to delist from ASX

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 2 NOV 2023   12:53PM

Janus Henderson is set to delist from the ASX, saying the proportion of capital held through CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) has "declined significantly."

The investment manager, which anticipates delisting from the ASX on December 6, has seen its capital held via CDIs plummet to just 5.5% as of September, down from nearly 12% in October 2022 during its transition to a Foreign Exempt Listing on the ASX.

Moreover, the ASX sees significantly lower CDI trading volumes than the NYSE, where Janus Henderson will maintain its listing.

Janus Henderson's board of directors believe that the advantages of retaining the ASX listing no longer offset the financial, administrative, and compliance burdens. They've concluded that discontinuing the ASX listing aligns better with the broader interests of the company and its shareholders.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Notably, If CDI Holders don't sell their CDIs before the delisting, or choose to take part in the voluntary sale facility, or opt to convert to NYSE-listed Shares before the voluntary sale facility closes, their associated shares will be automatically sold through a compulsory sale process.

Today, Janus Henderson also released its global Q3 2023 results, showing that 65%, 58%, 67%, and 72% of assets under management (AUM) outperformed their relevant benchmarks over one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods, respectively, as of September 30.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

However, there was a 4% decline in AUM from the second quarter of 2023, bringing the total to US$308.3 billion.

Janus Henderson chief executive Ali Dibadj said: "Our performance remains solid, and we are seeing areas of strong market share gains."

"We will continue to look actively to buy, build, or partner to diversify where clients give us the right. Today's results show we are making meaningful progress, and we continue to deliver positive outcomes for our shareholders and clients alike."

Read more: ASXJanus HendersonNYSE
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hejaz rolls out Australia's first Sukuk ETF
Regal Partners buys stake in Taurus Funds Management
Betashares launches currency-hedged FTSE 100 ETF
Betashares launches investment platform, targets retail investors
ASIC bans former PwC partner over tax scandal
Three actively managed funds shutter
Selfwealth ditches Stake takeover bid
Industrials company launches asset management arm
Iress completes $52m sale of MFA business to SS&C
Goldman Sachs appoints head of equity capital markets

Editor's Choice

Perpetual loses key executive to First Sentier

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Perpetual has appointed a new chief operating officer, as the incumbent takes on a new role with First Sentier Investors.

Hejaz rolls out Australia's first Sukuk ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
Islamic Finance provider Hejaz has launched Australia's first Sukuk active exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering retail investors a Shariah-compliant fixed income solution.

Janus Henderson to delist from ASX

ANDREW MCKEAN
Janus Henderson is set to delist from the ASX, saying the proportion of capital held through CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) has "declined significantly."

Investor associations to unite

CHLOE WALKER
Retail investor advocates the Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) and the Australian Investors' Association (AIA) are planning to consolidate next year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
3

FINSIA Presents: The Regulators 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.