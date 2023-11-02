Janus Henderson to delist from ASX

Janus Henderson is set to delist from the ASX, saying the proportion of capital held through CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) has "declined significantly."

The investment manager, which anticipates delisting from the ASX on December 6, has seen its capital held via CDIs plummet to just 5.5% as of September, down from nearly 12% in October 2022 during its transition to a Foreign Exempt Listing on the ASX.

Moreover, the ASX sees significantly lower CDI trading volumes than the NYSE, where Janus Henderson will maintain its listing.

Janus Henderson's board of directors believe that the advantages of retaining the ASX listing no longer offset the financial, administrative, and compliance burdens. They've concluded that discontinuing the ASX listing aligns better with the broader interests of the company and its shareholders.

Notably, If CDI Holders don't sell their CDIs before the delisting, or choose to take part in the voluntary sale facility, or opt to convert to NYSE-listed Shares before the voluntary sale facility closes, their associated shares will be automatically sold through a compulsory sale process.

Today, Janus Henderson also released its global Q3 2023 results, showing that 65%, 58%, 67%, and 72% of assets under management (AUM) outperformed their relevant benchmarks over one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods, respectively, as of September 30.

However, there was a 4% decline in AUM from the second quarter of 2023, bringing the total to US$308.3 billion.

Janus Henderson chief executive Ali Dibadj said: "Our performance remains solid, and we are seeing areas of strong market share gains."

"We will continue to look actively to buy, build, or partner to diversify where clients give us the right. Today's results show we are making meaningful progress, and we continue to deliver positive outcomes for our shareholders and clients alike."