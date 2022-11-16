Janus Henderson announces board changes

The global manager has appointed John Cassaday as its new chair of the board, following the retirement of Richard Gillingwater.

Cassaday currently serves as chair and member of the corporate governance and nominating committee for Canadian multi-national insurance company and financial services provider Manulife Financial Corp and will retire from its board as he assumes the chair responsibilities at Janus Henderson in the new year.

Commenting on his appointment, Cassaday said: "I am honoured to be appointed chair of the Janus Henderson board and to follow in the footsteps of Richard's legacy of strong leadership and commitment to the company."

"I look forward to working closely with the board and the management team to help guide and position Janus Henderson for future success."

Gillingwater said: "We are thrilled that John is taking on this critical role. His breadth and depth of experience, wealth of leadership, and understanding of the industry makes him the ideal person to lead Janus Henderson into its next growth phase."

Janus Henderson also announced that Brian Baldwin, partner and senior analyst at Trian Fund Management (Trian), has been appointed as board member in the place of Trian chief executive and founding partner Nelson Peltz.

Peltz's colleague, Trian founding partner and chief investment officer Ed Garden will remain on the board.

"On behalf of the board and the management team, we thank Nelson for his significant contributions and valuable insights," Gillingwater said.

"We are pleased to welcome Brian to the Janus Henderson board and look forward to benefitting from his knowledge and perspective, as well as continuing to work closely with Ed on a number of high priority operating and strategic matters."

Commenting on his resignation, Peltz said: "As its largest shareholder, Trian strongly supports Janus Henderson's new chief executive Ali Dibadj and his management team, the company's cost-efficiency program, the firm's newly defined strategy, and Janus Henderson's refreshed board, including its new chair, John Cassaday."

"With these changes in place, and with two of Trian's partners, Ed Garden and Brian Baldwin on the board, Trian believes Janus Henderson is well-positioned to help clients define and achieve their desired investment outcomes with delivering significant long-term shareholder value."

In other news, and on the investment front, Janus Henderson believes that Australia is lagging behind as its commodity cycle rolls over.

According to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index, Australian dividends have seen a 13% decline in total payouts this quarter, as a result of global sector trends played out here in Australia's dividend landscape.

Australia's headline total payouts fell by a fifth year-on-year (21.3%) in USD, reflecting lower special dividends and weakness in the Australian dollar.

Globally, mining dividends slumped US$20.1 billion (A$30.1 billion) in Q3 as the commodity cycle rolled over - a major contributor to the US$7.7 billion (A$11.5 billion) decline in Australian payouts.

"Australia has historically driven a large proportion of the Asia Pacific region's Q3 performance," the firm said.

"This year, however, Australia lagged behind its Asian counterparts, with Taiwan driving the 18.7% underlying growth in the region."

Previously anchored by the mining industry, which had seen record dividend levels in 2021 and the first half of 2022, Australian dividends fell victim to an underlying lack of sector diversification.

Commenting on the report, Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said: "The third quarter highlighted the impact of heightened volatility and the commodity cycle across global markets.

"For Australian dividend investors, the fall in performance from mining companies and a lack of sector diversification in many portfolios meant a less-than stellar Q3 dividend performance."