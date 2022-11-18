Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

JANA names new principal consultants

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 18 NOV 2022   12:37PM

JANA Investment Advisers has promoted four staff members to principal consultants, including Jo Leaper, its high-profile head of operational consulting.

Leaper has aspired to this role since joining the asset consultant 12 years ago.

"I am incredibly proud to have been provided the opportunity to build the operational consulting team, growing the expertise and capabilities of this team to achieve some truly amazing outcomes for our clients," she said.

"I look forward to continuing to work with clients and colleagues at JANA to bring the best of operations and governance to our clients' beneficiaries as well as helping the next generation coming into our industry."

Leaper has over 14 years of experience in financial services, having previously worked for National Australia Bank Asset Servicing as a client relationship manager and for Access Capital Advisers in the asset consulting and performance teams.

She noted that operations and governance is a rapidly growing and changing field.

Meanwhile, her operational consulting colleague Eleanor Cheng has been promoted to senior consultant.

Cheng - a former director of risk management at Morningstar-  joined JANA in April 2021, reporting to Leaper.

She provides clients with an independent and thorough analysis of investment managers and advice on implementing best-in-class governance frameworks.

Earlier, she held several operational control and management assurance roles, including with the Royal Bank of Canada, HSBC, and Tabcorp.

JANA said it is fully committed to the development and professional progression of its people.

"The annual promotions process is an opportunity to identify key talent within JANA and elevate them to the next stage of their career," the firm said.

"Promotions are not dependent upon a position becoming vacant; the process is designed to recognise the achievements, skills and experience that are acquired over time.

"This year JANA promoted 20 individuals across the business, four of whom are now principal consultants.

Those promoted to the role include Susan Orr and Claire Simpson - who co-run infrastructure research - and Tim Conly, who heads up responsible investment.

Expert Feed

