Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

J.P. Morgan pays US$18m over whistleblower rule breaches

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JAN 2024   12:09PM

The investment giant was in hot water for blocking hundreds of retail clients from reporting potential securities law violations by having them sign confidential release agreements when receiving credits or settlements more than US$1000 ($1518).

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) found J.P. Morgan Securities regularly asked advisory and brokerage clients to sign confidential release agreements, requiring them to keep quiet about settlements or credits they were paid.

Under the agreements, issued between March 2020 and July 2023, clients could not discuss underlying facts related to the settlements or information related to the account in question.

Most damning, the documents allowed clients to respond to SEC queries, but were barred from voluntarily contact the regulator.

The SEC found J.P. Morgan Securities breached Rule 21F-17 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, a whistleblower protection that prohibits attempts to impede individuals communicating with the SEC about possible securities law violations.

As a result, J.P. Morgan agreed to pay US$18 million ($27.3m) to settle the charges.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"Whether it's in your employment contracts, settlement agreements or elsewhere, you simply cannot include provisions that prevent individuals from contacting the SEC with evidence of wrongdoing," SEC Division of Enforcement director Gurbir S. Grewal said.

"But that's exactly what we allege J.P. Morgan did here. For several years, it forced certain clients into the untenable position of choosing between receiving settlements or credits from the firm and reporting potential securities law violations to the SEC. This either-or proposition not only undermined critical investor protections and placed investors at risk but was also illegal."

The SEC added that all investors must be free to report complaints to the SEC without interference, saying those drafting or using confidentiality agreements need to ensure they don't include such provisions.

While J.P. Morgan agreed to cease violating the whistleblower protection rule, it did not admit or deny the conduct.

Read more: SECJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesSecurities and Exchange CommissionGurbir S. Grewal
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bitcoin ETFs given green light by US regulator
BlackRock to cull 3% of global workforce
BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETF
US regulator fines DWS US$25m for greenwashing, AML offences
Wall Street firms slugged $442m for recordkeeping breach
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF: A landmark institutional event?
Coinbase sued as US crackdown continues
Startup founder charged for defrauding JPMorgan
SEC fines Mormon Church investment arm
Bloomberg pays US$5m in SEC charges

Editor's Choice

Adviser registration deadline moves to February 16

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has again pushed back the financial adviser registration deadline in fear that many relevant providers will not make the February 1 cut off.

Mercer Super loses state leaders

ELIZABETH FRY
Two of Mercer Super's state leaders have left the firm as part of a restructure.

MSC Trustees acquires Certane Corporate Trust

KARREN VERGARA
MSC Trustees has acquired Certane Corporate Trust, the fund administration and corporate trustee business formerly owned by the now-defunct Sargon Capital.

CFS Edge launches Cboe products

CHLOE WALKER
Financial advisers using Colonial First State's (CFS) new platform CFS Edge can now access quoted products from Cboe Australia (Cboe).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.