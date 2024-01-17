J.P. Morgan pays US$18m over whistleblower rule breaches

The investment giant was in hot water for blocking hundreds of retail clients from reporting potential securities law violations by having them sign confidential release agreements when receiving credits or settlements more than US$1000 ($1518).

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) found J.P. Morgan Securities regularly asked advisory and brokerage clients to sign confidential release agreements, requiring them to keep quiet about settlements or credits they were paid.

Under the agreements, issued between March 2020 and July 2023, clients could not discuss underlying facts related to the settlements or information related to the account in question.

Most damning, the documents allowed clients to respond to SEC queries, but were barred from voluntarily contact the regulator.

The SEC found J.P. Morgan Securities breached Rule 21F-17 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, a whistleblower protection that prohibits attempts to impede individuals communicating with the SEC about possible securities law violations.

As a result, J.P. Morgan agreed to pay US$18 million ($27.3m) to settle the charges.

"Whether it's in your employment contracts, settlement agreements or elsewhere, you simply cannot include provisions that prevent individuals from contacting the SEC with evidence of wrongdoing," SEC Division of Enforcement director Gurbir S. Grewal said.

"But that's exactly what we allege J.P. Morgan did here. For several years, it forced certain clients into the untenable position of choosing between receiving settlements or credits from the firm and reporting potential securities law violations to the SEC. This either-or proposition not only undermined critical investor protections and placed investors at risk but was also illegal."

The SEC added that all investors must be free to report complaints to the SEC without interference, saying those drafting or using confidentiality agreements need to ensure they don't include such provisions.

While J.P. Morgan agreed to cease violating the whistleblower protection rule, it did not admit or deny the conduct.