Italian private credit fund brings unique offering down under

Muzinich and Co is rolling out its MLoan fund to Australian investors, expected to be available in July.

MLoan, which replicates Muzinich's parallel lending strategy launched in 2018, invests predominately in private European senior secured, floating rate loans.

The aim, according to Muzinich co-head of parallel lending and chief data scientist Gianluca Oricchio, is to capture private credit liquidity premium, whilst allowing investors to redeem on a quarterly basis.

"Global markets are bracing for a potential recession coupled with high inflation rates," Oricchio told Financial Standard.

"In order to reduce both risks, MLoan's investment focus is on floating rate, which aims to benefit from the current rising rates and environment, and high-quality, senior secured instruments."

Orricchio added that, as of today, MLoan has invested in more than 130 companies, with zero payment defaults, zero payment holiday and zero deferral (notwithstanding COVID-19, Ukrainian war and so on).

"Therefore, the track record there is very clean, and in MLoan now we are going to deliver a return in the region of double low digits," he said.

"We will have monthly distributions, monthly subscriptions, quarterly redemptions, up to 5% NAV of the fund."

Oricchio added that assets in the MLoan portfolio will be invested with a very conservative approach to private debt, meaning leverage in the region of three times EBITDA, and interest coverage in the region of six times the cost of data and the loan to value in the region of 35-40%.

Already, the fund has been seeded by major investor in Australia, alongside several Italian investors, and the firm expects to have a "critical mass at launch".

"Our Australian business is currently $1 billion in assets under management, and the worldwide firm is in excess of $56 billion," Muzinich director of marketing and client relations Richard Borysiewicz said.

"As a credit manager both public and private markets, majority of our assets, in fact 90% of our assets are public markets, but increasingly, we're seeing growth in our private market business."

Borysiewicz said MLoan has particular appeal to Australia's private wealth market.

"Large institutions with big ticket sizes have played in the private credit space for years, domestically and globally, but if you're a smaller institution, and you don't have $50 million or $100 million to participate, what do you do? You miss out," he said.

"MLoan provides a suitable vehicle to get that kind of return via that kind of exposure in this sector that's largely been unavailable to smaller investors, who still have sizable money, but not enough to compete against the very large institutions."