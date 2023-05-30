Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Italian private credit fund brings unique offering down under

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAY 2023   12:51PM

Muzinich and Co is rolling out its MLoan fund to Australian investors, expected to be available in July.

MLoan, which replicates Muzinich's parallel lending strategy launched in 2018, invests predominately in private European senior secured, floating rate loans.

The aim, according to Muzinich co-head of parallel lending and chief data scientist Gianluca Oricchio, is to capture private credit liquidity premium, whilst allowing investors to redeem on a quarterly basis.

"Global markets are bracing for a potential recession coupled with high inflation rates," Oricchio told Financial Standard.

"In order to reduce both risks, MLoan's investment focus is on floating rate, which aims to benefit from the current rising rates and environment, and high-quality, senior secured instruments."

Orricchio added that, as of today, MLoan has invested in more than 130 companies, with zero payment defaults, zero payment holiday and zero deferral (notwithstanding COVID-19, Ukrainian war and so on).

"Therefore, the track record there is very clean, and in MLoan now we are going to deliver a return in the region of double low digits," he said.

"We will have monthly distributions, monthly subscriptions, quarterly redemptions, up to 5% NAV of the fund."

Oricchio added that assets in the MLoan portfolio will be invested with a very conservative approach to private debt, meaning leverage in the region of three times EBITDA, and interest coverage in the region of six times the cost of data and the loan to value in the region of 35-40%.

Already, the fund has been seeded by major investor in Australia, alongside several Italian investors, and the firm expects to have a "critical mass at launch".

"Our Australian business is currently $1 billion in assets under management, and the worldwide firm is in excess of $56 billion," Muzinich director of marketing and client relations Richard Borysiewicz said.

"As a credit manager both public and private markets, majority of our assets, in fact 90% of our assets are public markets, but increasingly, we're seeing growth in our private market business."

Borysiewicz said MLoan has particular appeal to Australia's private wealth market.

"Large institutions with big ticket sizes have played in the private credit space for years, domestically and globally, but if you're a smaller institution, and you don't have $50 million or $100 million to participate, what do you do? You miss out," he said.

"MLoan provides a suitable vehicle to get that kind of return via that kind of exposure in this sector that's largely been unavailable to smaller investors, who still have sizable money, but not enough to compete against the very large institutions."

Read more: MuzinichFinancial StandardGianluca OricchioRichard Borysiewicz
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US debt ceiling agreement reached
MA Financial establishes Singapore office
Investors flock to conservative ETFs: Podcast
AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management
Don't discount Vietnam: Dragon Capital
Super fund blunder likely down to bad data: Podcast
Finfluencers bridge financial advice gap
Reserve Bank is done at 3.85%: CBA
Cbus eyes big deals in new investment blueprint
High super balance tax needs work: Podcast

Editor's Choice

Dutch pension giants back $1.5bn local BTR deal

ANDREW MCKEAN
Scape Australia, a residential-for-rent owner and operator, has teamed with Dutch heavyweights APG Asset Management and fund manager Bouwinvest, to develop and acquire assets in Australia's burgeoning build-to-rent sector.

Spirit Super rectifies regulatory breach

ANDREW MCKEAN
Spirit Super has corrected a non-compliance issue, amending its process for monitoring the use of reserves to cover expenses that exceed the fees and costs charged to members.

Italian private credit fund brings unique offering down under

CHLOE WALKER
Muzinich and Co is rolling out its MLoan fund to Australian investors, expected to be available in July.

JPMorgan developing investment advice AI

ANDREW MCKEAN
JPMorgan has filed a trademark for an AI-powered investment advisory tool, IndexGPT.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.