It's time to step up: Climate Council

In welcoming the change in government, Climate Council's chief executive Amanda McKenzie said that it is in Australia's economic and security interests to prioritise climate action.

McKenzie added that Australians deserve a federal government that recognises the scale of the challenge before us, and the pace of action that's required.

One of Labor's key policies in the election was committing to net zero and achieving a 43% reduction in emissions by 2030.

"We cannot afford to waste a single more day," McKenzie said.

"We expect our incoming prime minister will demonstrate that we are ready to show decisive leadership on climate, starting at next week's Quad meeting in Japan."

The Climate Council also congratulated other successful candidates that ran campaigns with climate change front and centre. These include independents like Zoe Daniel - who beat Tim Wilson - and Monique Ryan, who is likely to unseat Josh Frydenberg.

McKenzie added: "We are one of the sunniest and windiest countries on earth - the opportunities and advantages we have are off the charts. But only if we grasp them, and fast."

"All Australians will be watching to make sure this is done. The Climate Council will be with them every step of the way, keeping this new Labor Government accountable for delivering climate action now," she said.

In a recent report, the Climate Council have called on the incoming Federal Government to turn Australia into a climate leader, prepare Australia for worsening extreme weather, improve existing energy policies, end government support for fossil fuel expansion and strengthen transparency and accountability.