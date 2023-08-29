Newspaper icon
It's time to fill your boots with private debt

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 29 AUG 2023   5:47PM

A panel discussion at the AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) delved into the performance of private credit markets and highlighted nascent investment opportunities.

QIC head of multi-sector private debt Phil Miall, IFM Investors executive director of debt investments Lillian Nunez, and Neuberger Berman head of private debt Susan Kasser came together for the discussion, which focused on how market volatility borne from rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain issues have created a compelling investment opportunity in private debt.

Nunez noted that wider bond yields and increased credit spreads have increased lending costs, enabling investors to achieve 10-12% returns.

These investments not only provide strong returns but also generate regular, steady income, making them suitable for portfolio diversification or future retirement income, she said.

Maill concurred, emphasising how the shifting landscape in Australia's banking sector is creating unique opportunities for private lenders

Miall also believes it's an ideal time to invest heavily in private debt, with the current market environment delivering high yields of 10% or more for quality assets.

"Structurally in Australia, the banks have had the lion's share of the market for many years. That's gradually changing; banks are losing market share in certain sectors, so private lenders have an opportunity to participate," he said.

"We also see private debt as an all-weather allocation. So, while it's definitely time to invest in this asset class now, its appeal remains strong over the full cycle."

Nunez shares this optimistic view on the resilience of private debt, pointing out that market fluctuations and crises often present unique opportunities.

"As a diversified player, we're always on the lookout for opportunities, especially when something's happened in the market. We've had the pandemic period, which has really shaken the concern, uncertainty, and caution with regards to whether I'm going to get my money back on this debt," she said.

"Situations like Ukraine and the global supply chain crises also provide opportunities for investments. What we look for is a company with good sustainable, long-term business offering and strategy; we can then step in, invest, and provide support to get them through to the other side."

Meanwhile, Kasser, who is a self-labelled cautious creditor, said: "This is the best time in the 25 years I've been in this asset class to be a US direct lender. The first reason is that demand for private debt is robust, thanks to private equity activity."

She added that the US's broadly syndicated loan market, the main competitor for financing buyouts, has been mostly closed to new issuance since 2022.

"The absence of competition means we're in a fabulous position. With the Fed raising rates, both existing and new investors benefit directly," Kasser explained.

Further, she highlighted that today's lending conditions would get an investor an 11.5% yield compared to 7% in 2022 for the same risk profile.

"But the most important factor to consider is whether your principal is repaid in full, especially in an uncertain economic environment. Thankfully, the US economy is holding up fairly well so far," Kasser concluded.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 ASI Conference. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.

AustralianSuper hires head of international, private equity

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
After 23 years with AXA Investment Management (AXA IM), Mark Hargraves is set to become AustralianSuper's new head of international and private equity.

Future Fund posts 6% return

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:18PM
The nation's sovereign wealth fund returned 6% in FY23, with chief executive Raphael Arndt saying markets are underpricing economic and geopolitical risks.

RBA considers impact of climate on monetary policy

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:40PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia is assessing how the economic effects of climate change may affect monetary policy, including the merits of flexible inflation targeting.

