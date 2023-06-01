It's the year of the raise, says Hays

About 95% of financial services employers are planning to pay their staff more in the next 12 months, and it may just be because more than half of workers are considering going elsewhere, Hays has found.

According to the latest Hays Salary Guide, 68% of employers within the recruiters' banking category - which comprises superannuation, funds management and financial planning - are planning to give their employees more than 3% this year. Of those, 21% are planning increases of more than 7%.

However, there is somewhat of a disconnect as 68% of employees believe an increase of 7% would appropriately reflect performance.

This could be why 52% of employees are unsure they will stay with their current employer. The top factors driving turnover, Hays said, are uncompetitive salary, rising cost of living, and lack of promotional opportunities.

Employees also cite a pay rise as their top career priority, the survey shows.

Elsewhere, in terms of the top five jobs employers need to fill, business development managers are the most in demand. This is followed by hardships/retention roles, client services managers, operational risk managers, and regulatory compliance managers.

As for salaries currently on offer, in Sydney a business development manager in superannuation and funds management is typically paid a base salary of $130,000, while the same in Melbourne is typically on $120,000. Meanwhile, a client services manager in Sydney is typically on $100,000 and $90,000 in Melbourne.

In financial planning, Hays says the average base salary for a senior paraplanner is $100,000 in Sydney and $98,000 in Melbourne, while a senior financial planner is on $160,000 in Sydney and $130,000 in Melbourne. Those with the title of head of financial planning are typically on $230,000 in Sydney, or $225,000 in Melbourne.

A head of compliance in Sydney receives $260,000 on average, while the same role typically pays $250,000 in Melbourne.